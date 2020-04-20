Greenville Federal to open new bank in Troy

TROY — Greenville Federal Financial Corporation plans to open a new full-service banking center in Troy located on North Market street in the Sherwood Shopping Center. This will be the second banking center for the city of Troy and the third banking center for Miami County. It is estimated this newest full-service banking center will open in late 2020 or early 2021.

The Greenville-based financial institution is the parent company of Greenville Federal and is the oldest bank headquartered in Darke County. Greenville Federal has been in business since 1883 proudly serving customers in Miami, Darke and surrounding counties for over 137 years and has consistently earned a 5-Star rating from independent bank rating agency Bauer Financial.

Greenville Federal President and CEO Jeff Kniese stated, “We are very excited to once again expand in the Troy and Miami County area and to continue to offer our high level of customer service banking to our growing customer base there.”

Currently, Greenville Federal operates full-service banking centers in Greenville and has a full-service banking center in Troy in the new Kroger Marketplace store and in Tipp City.

“We look forward to continuing to bring new products and services to the Troy community,” stated Kniese. “From our truly free checking account with no gimmicks and free mobile and online banking and our network of 55,000 fee-free ATMs to our unique (money saver) mortgage and flexible commercial lending and treasury management products and services, we offer the ‘best in class’ banking options for our valued customers.”

