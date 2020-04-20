Repacorp, Inc. hires sales manager

Repacorp, Inc. is a manufacturer of RFID labels, stock and custom labels and tags, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging and wide format printing. Established in 1974, Repacorp started as a firm representing printing corporations, thus the name “Rep-A-Corp.” Rick Heinl joined Repacorp in 1978. Heinl became sole owner in 1990 and purchased his first press, becoming a manufacturer in 1993. Headquartered in Tipp City, Repacorp has three manufacturing facilities located in Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. For more information, contact Tony Heinl, President, phone 1-800-323-4415, (937) 667-8496, or email info@repacorp.com. Repacorp’s complete product line can be viewed at http://repacorp.com.

TIPP CITY – Repacorp, Inc. has hired Sales Manager Scott Begbie to oversee and grow Repacorp’s sales team and North America territory.

“Scott Begbie was hired to expand our sales reach and reseller education,” said Tony Heinl, president of Repacorp. “Scott has been tasked with tailoring our offerings and services to better serve our resellers, as well as building sales and overseeing our internal sales team.”

As sales manager, Begbie will be instrumental in building accounts, educating resellers on Repacorp’s portfolio of products, and overseeing the North American sales territory. Prior to joining Repacorp, Begbie was employed by Peak-Ryzex, Printronix and Zebra Technologies where his duties included business development, director of sales and regional VP of sales.

“I am excited to have joined a market leader such as Repacorp,” said Begbie. “I look forward to working closely with our internal teams and our channel partner community on realizing our growth goals across our entire portfolio of products”.

For the Miami Valley Sunday News