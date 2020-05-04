Grow MFG helping manufacturers plan for future, possible second wave of COVID-19

MIAMI VALLEY — As COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, a local business is helping manufacturing companies plan for the future and a possible second wave.

Grow MFG, a firm specializing in developing and executing growth plans for manufacturers based out of Troy, is offering articles on its website at www.growmfg.com for business leaders to develop a COVID-19 second wave response plan.

“Now would be a good time for leaders to spend 90 minutes with their team to debrief and review how they responded to COVID-19,” said Leland Smith, president of Grow MFG. The debrief meeting is recommended for two reasons. First, this meeting can be used to show the business leader’s appreciation for what the team did during the crisis. Second, in the event there is a second wave of COVID-19, the meeting can be used to document the steps taken while it is still fresh in everyone’s mind.

“The goal of the meeting is for the company to create a document to be used in the event of a second wave of COVID-19. The agenda walks the team step by step to achieve the meeting goal,” Smith said.

This preparation is critical as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), at a White House briefing predicted there will be another coronavirus outbreak in fall 2020. “In fact, I would anticipate that that would actually happen because of the degree of transmissibility,” said Fauci.

“Hopefully, the response plan will never be needed. But as we all know, hope is not a plan. By developing this plan, if there is a second wave, your business is ready to respond in a proactive manner,” Smith said.

The articles to develop a COVID-19 second wave response plan can be found under the COVID-19 section at www.growmfg.com.

Grow MFG develops growth plans and manages projects to increase sales and profits of manufacturers. Manufacturers use Grow MFG to develop new products, add new customers, and increase sales with existing customers. Grow MFG works within a manufacturer’s current organization and can add strategic resources and capabilities as needed. Leland Smith, President of Grow MFG, has been involved in Ohio manufacturing for over 20 years across multiple industries and is passionate about seeing manufacturers succeed. He has supported manufacturers directly and with Aileron, DRMA, and the University of Dayton. Visit www.growmfg.com to learn more.