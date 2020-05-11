Armstrong Dentistry welcomes new associate

TROY — Dr. Mark Armstrong and the staff at Armstrong Dentistry would like to welcome their new associate, Dr. Beth Francis, to their offices.

“Beth is just an ideal match for our practice, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her joining our office,” said Armstrong. “Our treatment philosophies are aligned toward preventive and conservative care, which makes Dr. Francis a perfect fit in our practice. Dr. Francis’ addition will allow expanded hours at our Troy offices, including adding one Saturday per month.”

Francis is a graduate of the Ohio State University College of Dentistry, and her vision is to provide comfortable, compassionate, and comprehensive care to all of her patients. As a proud Buckeye, OSU holds a special place in her heart. In the first four of her eight years she spent there, Francis earned her undergraduate degree in biology. While in dental school, she served as a student instructor and was an active leader for her peers.­

Francis shares Armstrong’s passion for organized dentistry as she served on OSU’s ASDA (American Student Dental Association) executive board and on the ASDA district cabinet. She is passionate about advocating for the benefit of her patients, and she does so through active membership in the American Dental Association and Ohio Dental Association, where she serves on the Subcouncil on New Dentists.

Having been active in clinical research at the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Francis understands the importance of being a life-long learner. She is constantly furthering her education to provide the best care possible to her patients.

Family is a core principal in Francis’ personal life. Returning to western Ohio to practice and treat her community as she would her own family was a natural decision. She cherishes the multi-generational aspect of general dentistry, and she looks forward to creating healthy smiles in the young and old alike. Her compassionate nature and clinical excellence will put the most anxious patients at ease.

Francis will begin seeing patients on June 1. For appointments or more information, please contact Armstrong Dentistry at (937) 339-3708 or visit armstrongdentistry.com. Armstrong Dentistry is located at 1930 Prime Ct., Troy.

Armstrong https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_Dr-Mark-Armstrong-CMYK.jpg Armstrong Francis https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_Dr.Beth-Francis-CMYK.jpg Francis