Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center offers thanks

TROY — During these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has been able to keep the patients, residents, and staff in good spirits with the help of the Troy community.

“We are very thankful to be a part of the Troy community. The support of local businesses, groups, and individuals has been phenomenal. We have been blessed with gifts of medical equipment, activities for our patients and residents, homemade cards, baked goods, and more,” said Kristy Earick, senior administrator of Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. “We are so proud to be an integral healthcare provider in Troy.”

The families and friends of Troy Rehab’s patients, residents, and staff have truly made a difference, too.

“We also know that there are many of you who have supported us behind the scenes and thank you for that continued support,” Earick added. “A special thanks to Jeffrey Mote, our transportation coordinator, who personally donated and delivered drinks and snacks to our staff.”

This is a very challenging time for families and friends with loved ones in care facilities, in particular the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. According to Earick, Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is taking all necessary precautions to protect the patients, residents, and staff. To date, no patients, residents, or staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information, call (937) 335-7161 or visit their website at www.troycarecenter.com.

Jeffrey Mote, Transportation Coordinator at Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/05/web1_Jeffrey-Mote.jpg Jeffrey Mote, Transportation Coordinator at Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Provided photo