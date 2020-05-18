Troy announces promotion of Ken Parks to Wastewater Treatment Plant superintendent

TROY — The city of Troy is pleased to announce the promotion of Ken Parks to the position of Wastewater Treatment Plant superintendent, which was effective May 12.

Parks holds 27 years of professional experience as a wastewater treatment technician with the city of Troy. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and holds an associate degree in business from Edison State Community College.

Parks began working at the plant in 1993 as an operator. He earned his Class III Wastewater Operator Certification and Class II Wastewater Analyst Certification from the Ohio EPA. In 2012, he was promoted to the position of operations technician, where he worked in testing in the wastewater laboratory, troubleshooting operational issues at the plant, and administering the Pretreatment Program under state, federal, and local regulations. In 2016, he was promoted to the position of assistant superintendent at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The Wastewater Treatment Plant provides treatment to the industrial and domestic users of water within the city of Troy and surrounding areas of Miami County including Casstown, treats an average of 5.5 million gallons per day. This important piece of Troy’s infrastructure is due for several improvement projects over the next several years.

