Koester, SpringMeade teams recognize first responders

MIAMI COUNTY — Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center teams recently recognized local first responders with a “Thank You” Sponsored lunch. The skilled nursing facilities wanted to honor and show appreciation to their heroes on a day that Governor Mike DeWine deemed Hero Day in Ohio. Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center are both skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers. Koester Pavilion is located between Piqua and Troy on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC), and SpringMeade Health Center is located in Tipp City.

India Chrisman-Williams, LNHA, Regional Vice President of Operations for AdCare Health Systems, Inc., commented “We are grateful to all of our first responders and want to show our support and appreciation to those professionals.” AdCare Health Systems, Inc. manages Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, both affiliates of Premier Health.

Residents and staff thanked first responders with tokens of appreciation. Troy and Tipp City Fire/Police Departments received lunch and goodie bags that read “HERO An Ordinary Person Facing Extraordinary Circumstances and Acting with Courage, Honor, and Self-Sacrifice”

Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center teams recently recognized local first responders at the Tipp City fire and police departments with a "Thank You" Sponsored lunch. Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center teams recently recognized local first responders at the Troy fire and police departments with a "Thank You" Sponsored lunch.