Kathy Henne: It’s a small world

If you’re anticipating selling your smaller-than-average home, do not despair, because the days of the overly-sized and overly-priced McMansions are shrinking in the rear view mirror! Buyers these days are looking for ways to save money on utilities and taxes, as well as save time on yard work and maintenance.

Your smaller property offers benefits to first time buyers and those with an eye towards conservation. Be sure to highlight your lower utility costs, and if your home sits on a small lot, research property taxes on larger lots in the neighborhood and show how much money buyers can save with yours.

People who are downsizing or buying for the first time want easy maintenance, so you should absolutely list any new appliances or systems you’ve installed, like heating and/or air, and Energy Star refrigerators, water heaters, and the like. First time buyers are usually accustomed to the landlord fixing any problems, so new appliances with a home warranty are very attractive to that segment.

Buyers who are downsizing will be rethinking their space, so make sure you make your rooms look larger and show off your storage space. Cut the clutter, remove some furniture, and let in the light!

If you live within walking distance to shopping, the library, the Y and other activities, be sure to promote that, and emphasize that location and function offset your home’s smaller size.

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

