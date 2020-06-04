Kathy Henne: A better alternative

If you’ve lost you job or had your house cut back and you’re having trouble making your mortgage payment, reach out to your lender right away. Many lenders will work with you to reduce your payments for a short period of time.

If you decide that your best option is to sell your home, contact an experienced local Realtor quickly. If you’re upside down in your mortgage, a short sale may be the answer. A short sale keeps owners out of foreclosure, because the lenders allow the homeowners to sell their house for less than they owe.

The biggest road block to approval is often a second mortgage that has been taken out by the seller. Since the primary lender must be paid first, the second lien holder could be left with nothing, and they could basically kill the sale.

Short sales keep borrowers out of foreclosure and reduce the impact on their credit. While foreclosure can shave 200-plus points off your score, the penalty for a short sale may be only half of that.

A short sale may take several months, so the sooner you get started, the better.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2020/06/web1_HENNE-KATHY-headshot-cmyk.jpg

By Kathy Henne

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.

Contact the Kathy Henne Team RE/MAX FINEST by calling (937) 778-3961.