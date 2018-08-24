Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 18

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to 7205 Green Rd. Casstown, on the report of a burglary not in progress.

Aug. 19

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded with several units to the VFW on Fenner Road, Newton Twp. on a report of a large disturbance. Upon arrival it was found that the parties that were causing a problem had already left.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to 6000 block of Troy-Sidney Rd. in reference to an animal complaint.

SHOTS FIRED: A deputy responded to 5560 Croft Mill Road, Newberry Twp. in reference to a shots fired complaint.

When entering the driveway of the residence, a deputy heard a loud explosion. The deputy then made contact

with the listed individuals where he observed two rifles and one container of tannerite. The deputy informed the individuals of the ordinance 2923.17 and advised them that if they continued to shoot the tannerite, then they could be charged criminally. The individuals advised that they were unaware of the law and stated that it would not happen again.

Aug. 21

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to an assault complaint.

After further investigation, it was discovered that two separate physical altercations occurred simultaneously. Two of the four individuals involved were charged with assault.

WARRANT: Deputies received information that a Kristopher Dersham was possibly on Church St. in Bradford and had an active warrant out for his arrest through Shelby County. Officers were able to locate Mr. Dersham at 404 Moody Avenue, Bradford. We made made contact with Mr. Dersham and the active warrant was confirmed through Shelby County. The deputy placed Mr. Dersham under arrest and he was transported to the county line of Rangeline Rd. and Miami Shelby Rd. where he was turned over to Shelby County officials.

Aug. 22

WARRANT: Deputies responded to the 900 block of Miami Street, West Milton. The listed female was taken into custody on a warrant.

POSSESSION: A deputy advised patrol that he observed an individual smoking marijuana at Wilson Avenue and South Street, Piqua. After further investigation, one male was charged with possession of marijuana and underage alcohol possession.

WARRANT: Officer checked the 2900 State Route 40, Bethel Twp.for Stevie Moore in reference to an active warrant on her out of Montgomery County for the aggravated possession of dangerous drugs. Once contact was made with Stevie, dispatch confirmed the warrant. Stevie was taken into custody and transported to the Miami County Downtown Jail without incident.

Aug. 23

MENACING: Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2300 block of Pemberton Road in Union Township, which resulted in Allen Snyder being charged with aggravated menacing.

DRUGS: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation at East State Route 571 and Rudy Road, Bethel Township. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and the passenger was also found to possess

marijuana and a needle used for administering heroin. Both were issued citations.

Aug. 24

WARRANT: A deputy issued a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a moving violation at N. County Road 25-A and Farrington, Piqua. After further investigation the front seat passenger was arrested on a warrant out of Kentucky for non support. He was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.