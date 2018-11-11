Troy Police Department citations

The following citations were filed by the Troy Police Department
Oct. 26
HARASSMENT: An officer cited Bradley Smith, 40, of Dayton for telecommunication harassment.
POSSESSION: An officer cited Llyas Akhmedov, 36, of Hagerstown, Maryland, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 27
POSSESSION: An officer cited Larry Minkins III, 26, of Dayton for misdemeanor possession of drugs.
POSSESSION: An officer cited Derek Dorsten, 37, of Troy, for fifth degree felony possession of drugs and possession of a drug abuse instrument.
OPEN CONTAINER: An officer cited Reginald Hickmon, 54, of Piqua, for open container.
Oct. 29
POSSESSION: An officer cited Verlon Bennett, 31, of Trotwood, for possession of a drug abuse instrument.
POSSESSION: An officer cited Jody Napier-Bunnell, 47, of Sidney, for fifth degree felony possession of drugs and theft from Walmart.
THEFT: An officer cited Jordan Smith, 21, of Troy, for theft.
THEFT: An officer cited Joseph Hiestand, 26, of Sidney, for theft from Kohl’s.
Oct. 30.
OPEN CONTAINER: An officer cited Jerald Davis, 53, of Troy, for open container.
ASSAULT: An officer cited Christopher Bryant, 33, of Troy, for first degree misdemeanor assault.
Nov. 1
UNAUTHORIZED USE: An officer cited Misty Losey, 32, of Troy, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
INDUCING PANIC: An officer cited Brian Feltner, 43, of Troy, for inducing panic.
Nov. 2
DRUGS: An officer cited Amy Grillot, 41, of Ludlow Falls, for possession of drugs, a drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia.
POSSESSION: An officer cited Bryan Eastman, 42, of Troy, for possession of a drug abuse instrument.
Nov. 3
POSSESSION: An officer cited Brandon Turner, 33, of Piqua, for fifth degree felony possession of drugs and drug abuse instrument.
THEFT: An officer cited Jessica Welch, 43, of Vandalia, for theft from Walmart.
Nov. 4
UNDERAGE: An officer cited Taylor Stookey, 20, of Troy, for offenses involving underage persons.
UNDERAGE: An officer cited Valena Robinson, 18, of Troy, for offenses involving underage persons.
UNDERAGE: An officer cited Karli Green, 18, of Troy, for offenses involving underage persons.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT: An officer cited Hollie Fuentes, 39, of Troy, for child endangerment.
ASSAULT: An officer cited Timothy Hamman, 25, of Covington for second degree felony assault.
POSSESSION: An officer cited Stephen Walker, 36, of Troy, for fifth degree possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia..
Nov. 5
MENACING: An officer cited Delbert Garrison, 55, of Troy, for aggravated menacing.
Nov. 6
THEFT: An officer cited Elizabeth Hancock, 30, of Troy, for theft.
Nov. 7
POSSESSION: An officer cited Andrew Kendrick, 40, of Ludlow Falls, for drug possession.
WEAPONS: An officer cited Mark Minnich, 47, of Troy, for carrying a concealed weapon.
Nov. 9
DRUGS: An officer cited Jennifer Johnson, 35, of Troy, with possession of a drug abuse instrument and no person shall possess dangerous drugs.