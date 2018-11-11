Troy Police Department citations

The following citations were filed by the Troy Police Department

Oct. 26

HARASSMENT: An officer cited Bradley Smith, 40, of Dayton for telecommunication harassment.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Llyas Akhmedov, 36, of Hagerstown, Maryland, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 27

POSSESSION: An officer cited Larry Minkins III, 26, of Dayton for misdemeanor possession of drugs.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Derek Dorsten, 37, of Troy, for fifth degree felony possession of drugs and possession of a drug abuse instrument.

OPEN CONTAINER: An officer cited Reginald Hickmon, 54, of Piqua, for open container.

Oct. 29

POSSESSION: An officer cited Verlon Bennett, 31, of Trotwood, for possession of a drug abuse instrument.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Jody Napier-Bunnell, 47, of Sidney, for fifth degree felony possession of drugs and theft from Walmart.

THEFT: An officer cited Jordan Smith, 21, of Troy, for theft.

THEFT: An officer cited Joseph Hiestand, 26, of Sidney, for theft from Kohl’s.

Oct. 30.

OPEN CONTAINER: An officer cited Jerald Davis, 53, of Troy, for open container.

ASSAULT: An officer cited Christopher Bryant, 33, of Troy, for first degree misdemeanor assault.

Nov. 1

UNAUTHORIZED USE: An officer cited Misty Losey, 32, of Troy, for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

INDUCING PANIC: An officer cited Brian Feltner, 43, of Troy, for inducing panic.

Nov. 2

DRUGS: An officer cited Amy Grillot, 41, of Ludlow Falls, for possession of drugs, a drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Bryan Eastman, 42, of Troy, for possession of a drug abuse instrument.

Nov. 3

POSSESSION: An officer cited Brandon Turner, 33, of Piqua, for fifth degree felony possession of drugs and drug abuse instrument.

THEFT: An officer cited Jessica Welch, 43, of Vandalia, for theft from Walmart.

Nov. 4

UNDERAGE: An officer cited Taylor Stookey, 20, of Troy, for offenses involving underage persons.

UNDERAGE: An officer cited Valena Robinson, 18, of Troy, for offenses involving underage persons.

UNDERAGE: An officer cited Karli Green, 18, of Troy, for offenses involving underage persons.

CHILD ENDANGERMENT: An officer cited Hollie Fuentes, 39, of Troy, for child endangerment.

ASSAULT: An officer cited Timothy Hamman, 25, of Covington for second degree felony assault.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Stephen Walker, 36, of Troy, for fifth degree possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia..

Nov. 5

MENACING: An officer cited Delbert Garrison, 55, of Troy, for aggravated menacing.

Nov. 6

THEFT: An officer cited Elizabeth Hancock, 30, of Troy, for theft.

Nov. 7

POSSESSION: An officer cited Andrew Kendrick, 40, of Ludlow Falls, for drug possession.

WEAPONS: An officer cited Mark Minnich, 47, of Troy, for carrying a concealed weapon.

Nov. 9

DRUGS: An officer cited Jennifer Johnson, 35, of Troy, with possession of a drug abuse instrument and no person shall possess dangerous drugs.