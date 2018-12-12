Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

Dec. 6

OVI: An officer cited Jamey Baker, 27, of Arcanum, for OVI, OVI refusal with prior OVI conviction within 20 years, open container and tinted glass during a traffic stop at West Main and Oxford Street.

Dec. 7

FAKE BILL: Wendy’s reported a fake counterfeit $100 bill. Case pending.

OVI: An officer cited Kamila Martin, 18, of Piqua, for OVI, OVI of 0.159 BAC and no tail light, traffic devices from a traffic stop at Elm and Sherman streets.

SQUARE FLOWER POT HIT: A vehicle was traveling eastbound on West Main Street to southbound on South Market Street and hit a flower pot. A citation was issued.

ROBBERY: A victim in the 1400 block of McKaig reported two subjects were burglarizing his home. The subjects ran off after threatening the victim. Subjects were not located and the case is still pending.

DRUG POSSESSION: An officer responded to the 800 block North Market Street’s Dollar General for a possible drug offense. A male subject was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 8

THEFT: An officer cited Larry Wallace, 22, of Troy, for misdemeanor theft and three counts of misdemeanor vehicle trespass. He also was cited for receiving stolen property, possession of criminal tools, misdemeanor drug possession and criminal damaging. He was also cited for theft for a Nov. 29 incident.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Patrick Miller, 43, of Troy, for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drugs.

THEFT: Seth Ball, 18, of Springfield, was cited for theft, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 9

OVI: An officer cited Derrek Block, 30, of Troy, for OVI, stopping after an accident, reasonable control of vehicle in the area of Cherry and Water streets.

OVI: An officer cited Amy Smith, 38, of Troy, for OVI of 0.229 and open container during a traffic stop at Peters Avenue and West Market Street.

COFFEE BANDIT: Officers attempted to stop a subject riding his bike on a sidewalk. The male subject fled from officers behind a gas station. The subject fell off his bike and was detained by an officer. The subject appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A search was conducted and four bags of coffee were located inside his coat. Gregory Coy, 27, of Troy, was cited by an officer for disorderly conduct and the bicycle violations and was arrested. The coffee was placed into evidence.

Dec. 10

POSSESSION: An officer cited Sisaleah Maynard, 28, of Tipp City, for fifth-degree felony drug possession. Officers located Maynard on North Crawford Street on a warrant. Maynard had methamphetamine in her possession. She was incarcerated.

OVERDOSE: Officer responded to the 1300 block of Croydon Road for an overdose. Drugs and paraphernalia were located but charges were filed.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Maryssa Heflin, 27, of Cincinnati, for fifth-degree felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drugs.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Zachary Schellhouse, 30, of Casstown, for fifth-degree felony drug possession, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs in the area of North Market Street.

SCHOOL ISSUE: A Troy Junior High School student made a threat to a teacher.

THEFT: A Walmart employee a reported theft by another employee and provided evidence. Case pending.

OVERDOSE: Troy Police Department responded to an apparent overdose to an undisclosed location. The male subject was transported to UVMC for treatment.

Dec. 11

PUBLIC INTOX: Jesse Creekbaum, 24, of Middletown, was charged with disorderly intoxication in public around 2 a.m. outside of Leaf and Vine on West Main Street. An officer found Creekbaum stumbling down the sidewalk. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.