Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Jan. 10

PARKING ISSUE: A deputy cited Brett Beckett, 36, of Kettering, for parking on private property at the Hobart Government Center.

Jan. 11

THEFT: A report of theft from AmeriGas, 300 block of Eldean Road, Staunton Twp. was filed.

Jan. 12

ACCIDENT: A deputy cited Ashley Pflug, 31, of Ginghamsburg, with operation without being in reasonable control in the South County Road 25A and Shoop Road.

ACCIDENT: A deputy cited Mitchell Colvin, 20, Tipp City, with operation without being in reasonable control in the 500 block of Ginghamsburg Road.

ACCIDENT: A deputy cited Charles Mowery Jr., 47, of Troy, with operation without being in reasonable control in the 2600 block of Piqua-Troy Road.

Jan. 13

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy was dispatched to the 1900 block of Woodbine Court, Troy, in reference a suspicious person walking around the homeowner’s vehicles.

DOG ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 11000 block of Versailles Road, Newberry Twp. in reference to an animal complaint. After further investigation, the animal shelter responded on scene and took custody of a dog.

ACCIDENT: A deputy cited Cody Davis, 29, of Bradford, with failure to stop after an accident.

Jan. 15

VEHICLE THEFT: A deputy responded to the 3600 block of Tipp Cowlesville Road, Tipp City, in reference to a vehicle that was stolen from this residence sometime since Jan. 11. The vehicle was entered as stolen by our office.