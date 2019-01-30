Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

Jan. 23

GUN GONE: A resident reported a theft of a gun. A suspect was named. Case pending.

Jan. 24

FRAUD: A resident in the 2000 block of Huntington Drive reported identity theft.

HARASSMENT: An officer filed a charge of telecommunication harassment against Chad Abrams, 45, of Huber Heights.

Jan. 25

RESISTING ARREST: Chelsea Henry, 27, of Troy, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct from an incident at Submarine House.

RESISTING ARREST: An officer filed charges against Ronald Hughes, 29, of Troy, for resisting arrest, obstructing official business, crossing roadway outside of a sidewalk and disorderly public intoxication in the area of Market and Water.

ASSAULT: An officer filed a charge of fourth-degree felony assault, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct against Andre McKinnon, 27, of Troy.

POSSESSION: An officer filed a charge of possession of drugs against Stephen Page Jr., 27, of Troy in the 900 block of Main Street.

OVI: Marissa Reynolds, of Troy, was charged with OVI with a BAC of .263 in the 600 block of Crawford Street.

DAMAGE: A damaged light fixture in the 300 block of Public Square West was reported. Case pending.

PURSUIT: A traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle fled from officers. The vehicle was pursued for a short time before it was terminated.

Jan. 26

THEFT: A report of a 2-foot-tall angel statue was stolen from the back yard in the 100 block of Tamworth Road.

DISORDERLY: An officer filed a charge of disorderly conduct against Michaela Sowers, 23, of Troy.

HARASSMENT: An officer filed a charge of telecommunications harassment against Christopher Daniels, 32, of Troy.

OPEN CONTAINER: A report of a male passed out in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle was reported at the Speedway on North Market Street. An officer filed a charge of open container and physical control while under the influence against Bruce Smith, 54, of Troy. He was released to a sober party.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: An officer filed a charge of criminal mischief against Glen Ailes, 36, of Troy, for an incident in the 1600 block of Gray Hawk Court.

Jan. 28

FRAUD: The reporting party called officer to report a possible extortion scam. The reporting party was not defrauded and the scam was international.

Jan. 29

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: An officer filed a charge of criminal damaging against Anson Block, 38, of Troy, from an incident on Dec. 30.