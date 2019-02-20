Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 15

POSSESSION: A deputy charged Edward Martino, 20, of Fairborn with two counts of fifth degree felony possession of drugs and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drugs from a Jan. 5 incident.

POSSESSION: A deputy charged Quentin Achor, 24, of Piqua, with fifth degree felony possession of drugs and fifth degree felony drug trafficking and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instrument and obstructing official business.

POSSESSION: A deputy charged Chasen Lee, 23, of Piqua, with fifth degree felony possession of drugs and misdemeanor obstructing official business.

OVI: A deputy charged Jason Centliver with OVI of 0.126 and driving in violation of license restriction and child abuse/endangerment in the 2000 block of County Road 25A.

BURGLARY COMPLAINT: Deputies responded to Shannon’s Used Auto Sales in the 5000 block of West State Route 36, Washington Twp. for a burglary complaint. This case is still under investigation.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A deputy responded to the 6200 block of Pisgah Road, Bethel Twp. on a possible breaking and entering complaint.

VEHICLE RECOVERED: Officer Alexander of Piqua PD reported he recovered a vehicle. A deputy responded to the Staunton Street Storage location and photographed and processed the vehicle. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Bushnell’s Towing and taken to their lot due to the owner not answering when called.

THEFT: A deputy charged Maria Skyles, 53, of Bradford, with misdemeanor theft from an incident on Feb. 13.

OBSTRUCTION: A deputy charged Carol Dickenson, 57, of Bradford was charged with obstructing of official business.

Feb. 16

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 9100 block of Mann Road, Bethel Twp. on the report of a burglary. After further

investigation it was apparent forced entry was made and several items were missing.

OVI: Deputies responded to an accident on Lefevre Road. Upon arrival to the scene, it was apparent the car had struck a utility pole. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for OVI.

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2985 Experiment Farm road for not having tail lights after sunset. At the conclusion of the stop Cody Randolph-Webb, 23, of Ludlow Falls, was cited and released for possessing drug paraphernalia and for possession of marijuana.

POSSESSION: Nathan Thuma, 31, of Huber Heights, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs in the area of 7490 South State Route 201.

Feb. 17

WARRANT: A deputy observed the listed vehicle driving without a license plate light in the area of North County Road 25A, Piqua. Upon further investigation, David McKelvy was arrested for a warrant out of Montgomery County and a warrant out of Huber Heights. Mr. McKelvy was also cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and driving without a license plate light.

Feb. 18

SUV STOLEN: A deputy responded to Independent Auto, in the 1200 block of South Market Street, Concord Twp., reference a vehicle that was stolen in the middle of the night.

VEHICLE DAMAGE: A deputy responded to JR Sales and Service in the 1900 block of South County Road 25-A, Troy, in reference to a vehicle that was broken into. After investigation, the steering column of the listed vehicle was damaged. There are no suspects at this time.

Feb. 19

SCHOOL ISSUE: The Upper Valley Career Center’s SRO spoke with a student reference a matter that happened over the weekend with their father. It was discovered the student was entering missing by Piqua Police Department. Piqua Police were contacted and matter was turned over to them.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the JR’s Car Sales and Service in the 1900 block of S. County Road 25A, Concord Twp. for a theft complaint.

DRUGS FOUND: Deputies responded to the 9100 block of West State Route 36, Newberry Twp. in reference to single vehicle accident with possible injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was apprehended a short time after. Illegal drugs and paraphernalia were located on the driver and inside the vehicle. This case is pending lab results from the suspected drugs and an OVI kit.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to a drug offense.

Corrections officers had located pills in a purse which belonged to a female who had recently been incarcerated. The original arresting agency was unable to respond back to the jail to take possession of the pills.

The female was charged with possession of drugs.

POSSESSION: Amanda Rucker, 30, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs.

STOLEN PROPERTY: A deputy charged Levi C. Adkins, 28, ofTipp City, with fourth degree felony receiving stolen property.

DRUGS IN JAIL: A deputy charged Tesa Justice, 23, of Troy, with third degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items into facility from an incident on Jan. 31.