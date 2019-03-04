Officer of the Year honored

TIPP CITY — On Monday, Tipp City council honored the 2018 Officer of the Year.

Officer Todd Daley was chosen as the recipient of the Officer of the Year award by his peers in the department.

Daley’s fellow police officers praised his work ethic and drive, professionalism and “team-oriented attitude” in their nominations. A proclamation honoring Daley said he is “a model for self-initiated activity and regularly sacrifices his off time to cover shifts whenever possible.”

Daley joined the Tipp City Police Department in 2017, having previously served on the West Milton Police Department. The proclamation noted that, after about a year with the Tipp City department, his peers already view him as a leader.

Mayor Joe Gibson, who presented the proclamation to Daley, said the award is “a great honor to bestow upon one’s peers.”

Council congratulated Daley on the award and thanked him for his service.

“Congratulations to Officer Daley, we’re very glad to have you here,” Councilman Logan Rogers said.

Rogers also extended thanks to the city’s fire department, who worked to put out a fire downtown last week that affected several local businesses.

In other business, council voted to dispose of a 2002 Chevrolet Impala that Police Chief Eric Burris said was acquired by the city during a drug trafficking arrest. The city manager is authorized to sell, donate or otherwise dispose of surplus property.

Council also accepted the Tree Board’s annual plan, which includes the review of tree planting and removal applications. The Tree Board also plans to update its ash tree inventory and implement a city-wide replanting strategy, meet standards for Tree City USA, promote Arbor Day and distribute seedlings to students, and create a tree lottery program.

Councilwoman Carrie Arblaster thanked the board for their efforts, which she said sometimes goes unnoticed.

In 2018, the board planted 54 trees city-wide, worked with the city to inventory trees, offered classes to the community and hosted a tree sale.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

