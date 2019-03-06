Troy Police Reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Feb. 16

OVI: An officer filed charges against Justin Keller, 23, of Troy, for OVI, OVI of 0.114 BAC, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and display of license plates from an incident on South Cherry and Franklin streets.

Feb. 17

RESISTING: Michael Minnich, 50, of Troy, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a drug abuse instrument.

PANIC: Sara Keeton, 27, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

Feb. 19

OVI: An officer filed charges against Zachary Schellhouse, 20, of Casstown, for OVI with marijuana, OVI, OVI with amphetamine and marked lanes from an incident on Dec. 10 in the area of North Market Street and Stonyridge Avenue.

OVI: An officer filed charges against Stephanie Harrison, 33, of Piqua, for OVI, OVI less than 0.17 BAC and weaving in marked lanes from an incident on West Main Street.

BUS ISSUE: An officer cited Mark Young, of Piqua, for passing a school bus in the area of West Main Street and Tamplin Drive.

PANIC: Bryan Eastman, 42, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

LITTERING: Thomas Schaefer, 68, of Troy, was charged with littering.

ASSAULT: An officer responded to the Tim Hortons in the 1900 block of West Main Street on a report of an assault.

Feb. 20

OVERDOSE: A male subject was found to be passed out in the snow on the street. He was transported to UVMC.

Feb. 21

FAILURE TO COMPLY: Cress Rhynard, 43, of West Milton, was charged with third-degree felony failure to comply.

OVI: An officer filed charges against Steven Stacy, 67, of Kingwood, Texas, for OVI, OVI of less than 0.17, open container and marked lanes from a traffic stop on West Main and Dorset.

BAD CHECK: Tiffany Smith, 46 of Atlanta, Ga., was charged with fifth-degree felony passing a bad check. The attempt was made at U.S. Bank.

Feb. 22

MISSING CAR: An officer responded to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue for a stolen vehicle complaint. After an investigation it was determined the vehicle was not stolen.

OVERDOSE: A male subject was reportedly unresponsive in the area of West Ross Street. He was revived by Troy medics with Narcan and was charged with inducing panic.

Feb. 23

ABDUCTION: Jermaine Reynolds, 31, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony abduction in the 1300 block of Imperial Court. The reporting party said Reynolds had not allowed her to leave his apartment and threatened to killer her if she tried to leave. She waited until Reynolds was asleep and left and called 911.

OVI: An officer filed charges against Brandon Hart, 36, of Loveland, for OVI, OVI refusal with conviction within 20 years and speeding from a traffic stop on North Market and Staunton Road.

Feb. 24

CONTRIBUTING: An officer charged Matthew Iddings, 21, of Minster, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

JUVENILE ISSUES: A 15-year-old juvenile claimed they were assaulted by three females. Case pending.

Feb. 25

DISORDERLY: An officer filed charges against Debbie Combs, 56, of Troy, for disorderly conduct during an incident in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

BAD CHECK: A city employee in the water billing department reported a bad check was passed.

Feb. 26

BUS SAFETY ISSUES: Officers responded to a car passing a bus with its lights on as children were exiting the bus. Driver was cited.

SEX OFFENSE: A resident reported a 19-year-old male who was indicted in Clark County had solicited nude photos from his 12-year-old daughter recently on SnapChat. Case pending.

BUS ISSUE: An officer filed charges against Jessica Hignite, 43, of Bradford, for passing a school bus in the area of State Route 718 and Meadow Bridge Way.

FIREARMS: An officer charged Corey Atkins,40, of Troy, with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and fifth-degree felony weapons under disability.

OPEN CONTAINER: Brianna Goldberg, 22, of Troy, was charged with consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle at the North Market Speedway.

DAMAGE: A Waste Management truck back into and knocked over a light pole.

BUS SAFETY ISSUES: Officers responded to a car passing a bus with its lights on. Driver was cited.

POSSESSION: An officer encounters a male sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of Circle K. He was later cited for possession of a drug abuse instrument.

THEFT: An officer responded to the 300 block of Summit Avenue for a theft complaint. The reporting party then recalled that her car was possibly repossessed overnight.

Feb. 28

DISORDERLY: An officer charged Jessica Wimmers, 42, of Troy, with disorderly conduct.

DRUGS: An officer charged Isaac Hicks, 42, of Troy, with three counts of fifth-degree possession of drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, possession of a drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia in the area of South Mulberry and Lafayette Street.

DRUGS: An officer charged Joshua Kisor, 25, of Troy, with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

PROPERTY: A Troy resident turned over a gun he did not want anymore at the police station. It was marked to be destroyed.