Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 14

SCHOOL ISSUE: A SRO reported he had a student come up to him at lunch and advise another student was making inappropriate racial comments at Upper Valley Career Center. The SRO removed the student from lunch with Mr. Davis and spoke with the student in the office. The SRO will be completing a threat assessment on the student, school has handled discipline and the student could possible face more charges. This case is pending.

March 15

DRUG ARREST: Amanda Wilson, 39, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with two counts of third degree felony possession of drugs and Paul Didier was charged with one count of third degree felony drug possession.

March 16

BLOCKING ROADWAY: A deputy responded to the 400 block of West Main Street, Fletcher, in reference to a field cultivator being left in the roadway. Shortly after arriving on scene, the owner arrived and moved it legally off of the roadway.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 7200 block of S. Range Line Rd. on the report of a possible overdose.

After further investigation no paraphernalia was found, and Andrew Himes was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by Union Township medics.

TRESPASSING: Deputies were dispatched to a trespassing complaint at 7600 block of State Route 40, Bethel Twp. The suspect, Anthony Smedley, left the residence before arrival. While en-route, a deputy observed his vehicle and made a traffic stop on it. Anthony Smedley was arrested for an active arrest warrant and driving under suspension. Drugs and a syringe were found inside the vehicle, which have been sent off to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for analysis. Smedley was warned for trespassing and the vehicle was towed with a hold placed on it.

March 17

JAIL ISSUE: Damian Whiteford, 43, of Piqua, was charged with fifth degree felony assault after being combative with correction staff at Miami County Jail.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to 313 Church Street in Bradford on a theft complaint. Several tools stolen from the bed of a pickup truck.

WARRANT: A deputy was requested to contact a resident in reference to the property in the 9000 block of W. Greenville Falls Rd. She asked me why deputies were at the property today. The deputy explained they were at the residence looking for a male subject with an active warrant. The resident stated, “Yea that would be Lee Casey he is my uncle but he is dead.” The deputy asked her when did he pass away, and she stated February 18, 2019. The deputy informed her they would update his information in the system and document a report.

March 18

FRAUD: A deputy responded by telephone to a fraud complaint. The victim advised that he received a phone call last night from an individual claiming to be with the bank fraud department. The victim said he gave account information out for his Wells Fargo bank account, and the individual withdrew $500 from the victim’s account. Wells Fargo Bank has already been advised and refunded the $500. The victim provided a phone number that the individual called from, (318)592-2037, but had no other information. This report is closed and for information purposes.

HOMELESS: A deputy responded to the UVMC ED to assist Deputy Allread on an issue of Keith Flory II loitering

in the waiting area after being discharged. Keith was homeless and the Buckeye House would not take him as he had caused problems with them in the past. The deputy attempted to contact Dick Steinman, who operates a cold shelter in Troy, but he did not answer the phone. Keith did not want to leave Troy as all his resources for food during the day was in Troy. He could not think of any family or friends willing to take him in for the night. The deputy bought Keith some food and brought him to the Sheriff’s Office lobby to eat his food. The deputy advised him that he could stay for a short time and when he was done eating that he would have to leave. He said that he understood and agreed to leave after he was done eating.

The deputy informed the jail of Keith’s presence in the lobby and instructed them to notify him if they had any problems with him not leaving. This matter is closed.

March 19

RANGE: Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Mote Road, Union Twp. in response to a neighbor complaint regarding a firing range. After speaking with the neighbor and inspecting their firing range, no issues were found. Additional safety features were recommended, and would be implemented.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the jail for an assault. After further investigation an inmate was charged with harassment by an inmate and criminal damaging.

PARKING ISSUE: An employee with Miami county called in a parking complaint for spots V-26 and V-27. She advised that a silver Pontiac was parked in those spots and was not suppose to be. A deputy responded to the area and located the vehicle in the county parking lot next to the maintenance building on Water St. The deputy observed two females later identified as Starla Johnson and Lacie West standing next to the vehicle. The vehicle was parked and was taking up two parking spaces. They advised they were unable to get back in the vehicle due to the key not working. The deputy advised them of the complaint and that they needed to move the vehicle immediately due to the parking violation. Starla stated she was in court and was not aware she couldn’t park in the parking lot. The deputy then ran the vehicle through leads and found that the owner Laci Overbey was suspended and the state of Ohio wanted the vehicle’s license plates and registration seized. The deputy then advised Starla and Lacie of the situation and ran them through leads and found they both had a suspended driver’s license as well. When the deputy asked them who drove the car they stated a friend drove but had already left the area. Jim Wilson from maintenance was contacted along with Captain McGlinch and it was decided the listed vehicle would be towed due to the license plates being seized and no one having a valid driver’s license. The vehicle was removed by Jim’s towing and the owner Laci Overbey was issued a citation for a parking violation.

SCHOOL ISSUE: An administrator at the Upper Valley Career Center spoke with the SRO in reference to a school assignment essay paper a student wrote. After looking at the paper a threat assessment was done with other staff member reference the student.

ER DISTURBANCE: Deputies responded to UVMC in reference to a disorderly subject in the ER.

OVI CRASH: Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash at Mowry and Sugar Grove Road, Newton Twp. Upon arrival vehicle was found unoccupied. Driver ended up returning back to the scene and was arrested for OVI, Failure to Control and drug paraphernalia. Driver was cited and released to a sober driver.

March 20

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 200 block of School Street, Bradford, on a report of a male not breathing from a drug overdose. Upon arrival Bradford medics had revived the man and he was transported the hospital from treatment.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the 9000 block of Country Club Road, Piqua, to assist the squad on a male overdosing on prescription medication. The male was transported to the hospital by medics without incident.