Miami County Sheriff Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 4

SCHOOL ISSUE: There was an issue a parent had with the staff at Upper Valley Career Center and how they handled a situation with their daughter. At the end of speaking with everyone, there were no laws broken and a information report was done.

JAIL ISSUE: The Incarceration Facility to collect a clear medical skin patch that had been found on an inmate. The patch was entered into evidence and will be sent to the lab for analysis.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to 115 W. North St., Pleasant Hill, on a criminal damaging complaint. It was found that someone shot at a vehicle windshield four times with what appears to be a BB gun.

THEFT: A deputy responded to a theft complaint at Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25-A. UVMC staff and security reported a male subject near the nurses station around the time an iPhone was taken from the desk. UVMC was able to provide security footage of the male wandering around the facility and standing near where the phone was last seen. This case is pending further investigation.

APRIL 5

ASSIST: Deputies responded to assist Piqua Police Department with a reported shooting at Lucky’s.