Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 5

TRESPASSING: Justin Lynn, 25, of Piqua, was charged with criminal trespassing.

OVI: Michael Jarrells II, 34, of New Carlisle, was cited for OVI and operation without being in reasonable control of a vehicle in the 8000 block of State Route 40.

BURGLARY: Kaleb Jenkins, 25, Troy, was charged with fourth degree felony burglary.

April 8

WELFARE CHECK: A deputy conducted a child welfare check in the 5200 block of Springcreek Stringtown Road, Staunton Twp. The case will be turned over to the health department and children services board for review.

April 9

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 8800 block of Frederick Garland Road, Union Twp. on a theft complaint.

VEHICLE STOLEN: A deputy responded to the Independent Auto Sales business in the 1200 block of South Market Street in Concord Twp. A vehicle was taken from the lot over the weekend.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE: A deputy responded to 2245 S. Co. Rd. 25A (Mosley Masonry) in reference to a parking complaint. It was discovered the involved vehicle was stolen from a car dealership in Delphos Ohio. Vehicle was recovered and secured.

April 10

VEHICLE STOLEN: A resident in the 3300 block of Redbud Drive, Monroe Twp. reported a vehicle stolen from the residence.

TRESPASSING: An ex-employee was trespassed from the Marathon gas station in Pleasant Hill.

BUS ISSUE: A Miami East Schools bus driver reported a vehicle passed the stopped bus while lights were activated. The traffic offense is pending.

DRUG ARREST: Kenneth Scott, 48, of Tipp City, was charged with first degree felony possession of drugs, third degree felony weapons under disability and fifth degree felony possession of criminal tools.

April 11

JAIL ISSUE: Two inmates were charged with assault at the IF.