Miami County’s Most Wanted

Jerrick Sumlin
Last known address: Dayton
Date of birth: 12/12/78
Height: 5’8
Weight: 160
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Non-support
Daniel K. Roth
Last known address: Piqua
Date of birth: 3/6/86
Height: 5’9
Weight: 182
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Wanted for: Parole violation for burglary
Jessica Michaels
Last known address: Covington
Date of birth: 12/9/86
Height: 5’2
Weight: 125
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Breaking and entering
Melinda S. Matsuda
Last known address: At large
Date of birth: 8/26/83
Height: 5’3
Weight: 113
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Wanted for: Possession
Kaleb A. Jenkins
Last known address: Troy
Date of birth: 11/28/93
Height: 6’1
Weight: 185
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Felonious assault
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.