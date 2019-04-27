Miami County’s Most Wanted

Jerrick Sumlin

Last known address: Dayton

Date of birth: 12/12/78

Height: 5’8

Weight: 160

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Non-support

Daniel K. Roth

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 3/6/86

Height: 5’9

Weight: 182

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Wanted for: Parole violation for burglary

Jessica Michaels

Last known address: Covington

Date of birth: 12/9/86

Height: 5’2

Weight: 125

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Breaking and entering

Melinda S. Matsuda

Last known address: At large

Date of birth: 8/26/83

Height: 5’3

Weight: 113

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Wanted for: Possession

Kaleb A. Jenkins

Last known address: Troy

Date of birth: 11/28/93

Height: 6’1

Weight: 185

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Felonious assault

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.