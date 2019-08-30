Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 27

THEFT: A vehicle was reported stolen from the 6700 block of U.S. Route 40, Brandt.

BREAK–IN: Deputies responded to a burglary at Elite Self-Storage in the 4000 block of Lisa Drive, Tipp city. reference several campers and trailers being broken into. This case is pending investigation.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of S. Shiloh Road, Union Twp., in reference to a theft incident. After further investigation it was found the detached barn was broken into and a 1998 red Dodge Durango and several tools were reported stolen. The vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen and a BOLO was sent out to adjacent counties.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Job and Family Services on a report of a female locked in the bathroom. The female was not responding to knocks on the door or shouts from outside. Entry was gained by Miami County Maintenance employees. Troy EMS transported the female to Kettering Hospital due to a suspected drug overdose.

OVI: A deputy was dispatched to an accident with possible injuries in the 5000 block of S. Rangeline Road, Union Twp. Upon further investigation, the at-fault driver appeared to be intoxicated and transported to Miami Valley North Medical Center. The subject consented to giving a blood sample for OVI. This case will be pending until lab results are obtained.

OVI: A deputy responded to the 2900 block of Washington Road, Concord Twp., on a report of an accident with possible injury. After investigation Marquis Purter, 32, of Dayton, was arrested for Failure to Control, Driving Under Suspension, and OVI and OVI refusal with prior conviction.

Aug. 28

PHONE FOUND: An Apple Iphone was located in the 3000 block of Washington Road, Concord Twp. The phone was placed in the property room.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: A resident in the 4000 block of S. Shiloh Road, Union Twp. reported a black single cab truck pulled into her driveway. The truck had tinted windows. The resident said the truck peeled out once she was visible. The resident reported the incident due to a recent theft in the area.

THEFT: A resident in the West Main Street area of Fletcher reported 24 pieces of lumber was taken from their property.

ASSAULT: Lindsey Owens, 31, of Troy, was charged with misdemeanor assault from an incident at the VFW on Lefevre Road.

Aug. 29

PROPERTY DISPUTE: A deputy responded to 10250 and 10280 N. Little Turtle Lane, Washington Twp. on a report of a neighbor complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy talked with both property owners. The two advised they were in the middle of a property line dispute between their properties. All were advised to stay off of each others property and to not talk with one another as they were not able to have a civil conversation with each other. They were advised that this was a civil issue and were referred to a surveyor and their attorneys if they wished to pursue the matter any further.

ATTEMPTED FRAUD: A deputy was contacted by Bethel High School Administration reference a fraudulent email. Upon further investigation, it was found that a unknown subject had sent an email requesting a direct deposit change. The district requested this incident be in case of future incidents.

ATV THEFT: An ATV was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Experiment Farm Road, Troy.