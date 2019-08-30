Miami County’s Most Wanted

Mara Maxwell

Last known address: Greenville

Eye color: Blue

Hair color: Brown

Height: 5’4”

Weight: 180

Date of birth: 4/10/93

Wanted for: Possession of drugs

Jamie Deaton

Last known address: Tipp City

Eye color: Blue

Hair color: Brown

Height: 5’1”

Weight: 115

Date of birth: 9/22/85

Wanted for Unauthorized use of vehicle

Philip Howard

Last known address: Piqua

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Black

Heigh: 5’8”

Weight: 185

Date of birth: 11/9/83

Wanted for: Felony burglary

Corey Steele

Last known address: Troy

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 145

Date of birth: 04/2/89

Wanted for: Breaking and entering

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.