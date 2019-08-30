Miami County’s Most Wanted

Mara Maxwell
Last known address: Greenville
Eye color: Blue
Hair color: Brown
Height: 5’4”
Weight: 180
Date of birth: 4/10/93
Wanted for: Possession of drugs
Jamie Deaton
Last known address: Tipp City
Eye color: Blue
Hair color: Brown
Height: 5’1”
Weight: 115
Date of birth: 9/22/85
Wanted for Unauthorized use of vehicle
Philip Howard
Last known address: Piqua
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Black
Heigh: 5’8”
Weight: 185
Date of birth: 11/9/83
Wanted for: Felony burglary
Corey Steele
Last known address: Troy
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 145
Date of birth: 04/2/89
Wanted for: Breaking and entering
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.