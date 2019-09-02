Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 31

OVI: A deputy was dispatched in reference to an accident with injuries in the 5600 block of Studebaker Road, Bethel Twp.. Upon further investigation Charles Waughtel was cited for OVI and failure to control.

Sept. 1

TRESPASSING: A deputy was informed by Deputy Osting who was doing a bike detail on the bike path, that there was possibly individuals camping off the bike path in Concord Township. The individuals were located and warned for trespassing.

K9 DETAIL: A deputy was dispatched to a free air sniff for a State Trooper at the 78 mile marker on northbound I-75. Upon running K9 Vello around the vehicle, he alerted to the front passenger door. Upon the vehicle being searched, two bags of a green leafy substance was located inside the vehicle.