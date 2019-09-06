Elderly Piqua man indicted on sex charges

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man was arraigned on two counts of felony gross sexual imposition in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Charles Wilkinson Jr., 75, of Piqua, was indicted by a grand jury for one count of fourth-degree and one count of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition. He entered a plea of not guilty. The alleged female victim is 14 years-old and was known to Wilkinson.

Piqua Police Department investigated the incident, which was first reported on May 26. The alleged incident occurred on May 7. Wilkinson allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting the victim to the father of the child who then called police, according to court records. Wilkinson also admitted to police he sexually assaulted the victim one year prior, which the victim also shared with police.

A bond hearing was set for Sept. 16.

• Wayne Werling, 58, of Piqua, was arraigned on a superceding indictment on two counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition. He entered a plea of not guilty. The case was first reported in July 2018. Werling is reportedly related to the victims and had limited access to them.

The alleged abuse took place over the last two years until around April. The victims told their mother about the abuse on July 1, 2018, and their mother then contacted police. The alleged abuse also took place at Werling’s residence in Piqua on Pinewood Avenue. The victims are under the age of 12.

• Jeremiah Powell, age and address unknown, was arraigned on one count of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition. He entered a not guilty plea.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com.

