Miami County’s Most Wanted

Timothy Jones
Last known address: Dayton
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 155
Date of birth: 4/18/1990
Wanted for: Failure to comply with a police officer
Bobby Alcorn
Last known address: Springfield
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 170
Date of birth: 8/15/1986
Wanted for: Burglary
Amy Gover
Last known address: Piqua
Eye color: Green
Hair color: Black
Height: 5’2”
Weight: 144
Date of birth: 1/29/1989
Wanted for: Parole violation aggravated possession of drugs
Anthony Smith
Last known address: Piqua
Eye color: Black
Hair color: Black
Heigh: 5’11”
Weight: 191
Date of Birth: 9/16/1987
Wanted for: Forgery
Ann Vorhees
Last known address: Lima
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Brown
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 165
Date of Birth: 10/19/1973
Wanted fo: Passing bad checks
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at large as of press time on Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.