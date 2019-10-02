Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 24

WARRANT: A deputy responded to 204 W. Main St., Fletcher, to serve a bench warrant on Breyana Atkinson fora probation violation. The homeowner gave me consent to search the residence. Breyana was located in the attic. Breyana attempted to jam the pull down ladder leading up to the attic. She was arrested without incident.

THEFT: A deputy responded to Joe Johnson’s Chevrolet for a theft of tires off a white commercial van. This case is pending.

Sept. 25

K9 DETAIL: On the listed date and time, Sgt. Carr, Officer Myers, Officer Siegrist, Officer Reckner, Officer Pence, and Deputy Thobe conducted a building sniff at Covington Schools. During the sniff, there were no alerts from any of the K9s.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a theft complaint in the 2300 block of Merrimont Drive, Concord Twp. Upon further investigation $720, a gold bracelet, gold diamond ring and a .22 pistol were stolen from the residence.

K9 DETAIL: Officer Brazel, Officer Myers, Officer Siegrist, Officer Reckner, Officer Pence, and Deputy Thobe conducted a building/vehicle sniff at Tippecanoe Schools. During the sniff, K9 Vello and I conducted a sniff only on vehicles. K9 Vello did not alert to any of the vehicles.

ILLEGAL CAMPING: A deputy was checking the bike path near the 9 mile marker when he observed an individual in a tent on Miami Conservancy District property. After further investigation, the male was taken into custody on a warrant through Miami County and cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.

SEX OFFENDER CHECK: A deputy checked on the status of a registered sex offender in the 400 block of Sayers Road. The offender was no longer residing at the property. Case pending.

Sept 26

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the Bradford Y Park in reference to a criminal damage complaint. After investigation, a window and door to the caboose display in the park was found to be damaged. No suspects at this time.Se

Sept. 29

POOL BALL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to 7900 Rangeline Road in Covington. It was determined the homeowner was awaken by a loud noise inside her residence. After further investigation it was determined a billiard ball had been thrown through a window on the front of the residence. On scene it was also noted the mailbox at the residence had been bent over, but showed no signs of being struck by a vehicle. The homeowner was issued a case number for her records. There are no leads or suspects regarding the incident

Sept. 30

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of S. Rangeline Road, Union Twp. of a theft of services complaint. The reporting party had paid a friend $5,000 to put new shingles on his roof but never returned to do the work.

BREAK-IN: A deputy responded to the 5000 block of Springcreek Stringtown Road on the report of a burglary. Several items were reported stolen from an attached garage. There are no suspects at this time.

Oct. 1

FOOD TRAYS FIGHT: A deputy responded to the downtown jail for an assault involving the two listed inmates. It was determined that inmate Clarkson assaulted inmate Brown over how to stack the food trays.