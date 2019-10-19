Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Oct. 4

WARRANT: A deputy transported Thomas Gearhart from Montgomery County Jail to the Miami County Jail, for five counts of failure to appear on theft charges. Thomas was scanned in downtown with no issues. Thomas was then transported to the Incarceration Facility where corrections staff took custody of Thomas as well as his property with no incident.

Oct. 5

THEFT: A dirt bike was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Children’s Home Road, Elizabeth Twp.

Oct. 7

DRUGS: A deputy responded to Bethel High School reference a drug offense. The High School Principal located narcotics in a student’s locker and its custody was turned over to law enforcement. Subsequently, the juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana and suspended from school grounds. The juvenile’s legal guardian was notified of the incident and the evidence has been booked into the Miami County Property Room.

Oct. 8

DRUGS FOUND: The reporting party said he found a baggie of narcotics laying on the roadside while he was driving in the area of Nashville and Kessler Cowlesville Road. He picked up the baggie and took it to his residence where he called 911 to have a Deputy respond. Upon arrival to the residence, the reporting party turned the baggie of what was believed to be methamphetamine over to the deputy. The reporting party advised he did not want to leave the item in question laying where he found it for safety reasons. The baggie in question was placed in an evidence locker and marked to be destroyed. The deputy informed the reporting party in the future should he come across the same scenario to call 911 and have officers respond to the scene where it was found instead of handling and transporting it himself. This case is closed at this time.

Oct. 9

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua, in reference to a burglary complaint. The reporting party indicated that when she arrived she noticed several thing had been disturbed in the residence. While looking around she had seen several cupboards had been gone through. She also noticed various items were missing through out the house. Case pending.

JUNK VEHICLE: A deputy responded to the 3900 block of W. State Route 41, Concord Twp. on a report of 20 vehicles on the property. The owner stated all the vehicles were operable and is storing the vehicles to be sold from his former car sales business. Case pending.

Oct. 11

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy responded to a 911 call of a male in full cardiac arrest in the 6000 block of E. State Route 36, Brown Twp. CPR was administered until medics arrived. A pulse was regained and the male subject was transported to a local hospital by medics.

Oct. 12

BUS ISSUE: A deputy received a phone call in reference to a juvenile that was given an unknown pill on a school bus. Case pending.

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to Patty’s IGA, Bradford, in reference to a possible disturbance. In further investigation, two citations for assault, a citation for driving under suspension and a citation for drug paraphernalia were issued.

OVI: A deputy conducted a traffic stop at State Route 48 and Markley Road, Union Rd., Union Twp. The driver was cited for OVI, open container and marked lanes.

Oct. 13

DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 6900 block of Troy Frederick Road, Monroe Twp. for a criminal damage complaint. No charges filed.

OBSTRUCTING: Douglas Supinger was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant following an investigation regarding animals being shot on the property in the 600 block of W. Monroe Concord Rd., Monroe Twp. He was also cited for obstructing official business.

PROPERTY ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 5100 block of State Route 201, Bethel Twp., regarding an eviction issue. The subject was granted an extension and was in the process of moving out. The homeowner also reported the subject stole a Craftsman riding lawn mower and her gutters were stolen. Case is pending. Later on, Jeffrey Moeller and Corey Moeller were trespassed from the residence.

THEFT: A leaf blower was reported stolen from the 300 block of Stichter Street, Bradford.

Oct. 15

HORSE ON THE LOOSE: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of Worley Road, Monroe Twp. on a report of a miniature horse loose on the reporting party’s property. The owner, who lived next door, was contacted by cell phone and requested the reporting party take the horse back to the barnyard it belonged.

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy responded a home in Bethel Twp. on a report of a sex offense. After further investigation, one juvenile asked another juvenile to send nude photographs. This case is pending.

Oct. 16

JUVENILE ISSUE: A deputy responded to a report of a foster child tearing up an office and assaulting a student. The deputy arrived and secured him. All of the walls in the office were destroyed. Photographs were taken of the room and the student that was assaulted had no visible injuries. The juvenile was charged with criminal damaging and assault

Oct. 17

AGENCY ASSIST: The Ohio State Patrol was in a pursuit involving a red Ford Flex. Dispatch advised the pursuit was headed south on I-75 from the 89 mile marker. It was advised that OSP was requesting spike strips if possible from surrounding agencies. A deputy was able to setup on I75 southbound at the 78 mile marker with the requested spike strips. It was advised that the vehicle had four flat tires prior to the vehicle leaving the Piqua area. Spike strips from the patrol vehicle were not implemented due to this information. The vehicle later crashed on I75 southbound near the 74 mile marker. OSP was able to apprehend both subjects in the vehicle and take them into custody without further incident.

SCHOOL BUS: A deputy responded to the Piqua School Transportation Office on a report of a car passing a bus while the lights were flashing in the 10000 block of N. County Road 25-A, Springcreek Twp.

ANIMAL ISSUE: While on patrol in the area of S. Market Street and S. Clay Street in Troy, a deputy came across a large male German Shepherd in the roadway. The dog was wearing a red collar but was later found to have no tag attached to it. The deputy was able to call out to the dog at which point it approached the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle. The deputy did not view any signs of aggression and was able to exit the patrol vehicle and make contact with the dog. The shepherd was cold and wet to the touch,therefore the deputy opened the rear door to of the patrol vehicle in hopes to get the shepherd warmed up. The dog voluntarily entered the rear of the patrol vehicle and was able to transport him to the Miami County Animal Shelter. Shelter employees were later called while on scene due to the dog becoming aggressive towards myself and Deputy Thobe who was on scene to assist. The dog was safely removed from my patrol vehicle and taken inside the shelter for further review.