Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 13

THEFT: Jamie Compton, 36, of Tipp City, was cited for theft at Meijer.

Nov. 14

POSSESSION: Joshua Kisor, 26, of Troy, was cited for obstructing official business, possession of drug abuse instrument, drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine and domestic violence.

Nov. 15

OPEN CONTAINER: Devin Burns, 20, of Covington, was cited for open container, offenses involving underage persons and underage consumption.

DISORDERLY: Shawn Taxis, 36, of Union Twp., was charged with disorderly conduct in the area of West Market and Barnhart Road.

DISORDERLY: Jeffrey Seale, 54, and Melinda Seale, 54, of Tipp City, were both cited for disorderly conduct. Jeffrey Seale was also cited for criminal trespassing at Hobart Arena.

DISORDERLY: Joseph Beard, 48, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with disorderly conduct in the area of West Market and Barnhart Road.

TRESPASSING: Katerina Bohannon, 27, of Troy, was cited for criminal trespassing in the 1400 block of Michael Drive.

COUNTERFEITING: Edward Hargrave, 45, of Columbus, was charged with fourth-degree felony counterfeiting at First Financial Bank.

THEFT: Adam Grody, 19, of Bradford, was cited for theft.

THEFT: Donna Fell-Bourelle, 51, of Troy, was cited for theft.

THEFT: Robert Hobbs, 23, of Greenville, was cited for theft.

Nov. 16

DISORDERLY: Jeffrey Harvey, 29, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

OVI: Brian Powell, 24, of Toledo, was charged with OVI at West Main and Dorset Road.

Nov. 18

POSSESSION: Donald Purk III, 41, of Piqua, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

OVI: Suzette Alexander, 64, of Troy, was cited for OVI, leaving the scene of an accident and operation without reasonable control in the area of Dorset and Lexington.

LITTERING: An officer responded to a littering complaint at the U-Stor-It facility at 44 Peters Ave.

THEFT: An officer responded to the 400 block of Harrison Street on a theft complaint. Case pending.