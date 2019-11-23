Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:
Nov. 19
SCAM: A cashier’s check was sent to the Troy Police Department. IT was part of a scam. Report was taken.
Nov. 20
THEFT: A theft was reported at Dollar Tree.
Nov. 21
POSSESSION: Aaron Evans, 42, of Dayton, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances
Nov. 22
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING: Dyllan Current, 26, at-large, was cited for criminal trespass and criminal damaging. Current allegedly broke the windshield of a male subject’s car in the area of Hobart Drive.
BUS STOP: Rebecca Hempker, 44, of Troy, was cited for failure to stop for a stopped school bus at East Water and North Market streets.