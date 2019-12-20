Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 17

THEFT: Jason Lambert, 34, of Troy, was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools from Meijer.

Dec. 18

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of vandalism at Absolute Auto in the 800 block of N. Market Street was filed.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A report of breaking and entering was reported at Splish Splash on North Market Street. Case is pending possible suspect photos.

BREAKING AND ENTERING: A report of breaking and entering was reported at Your Personal Florist at 409 Kirk Lane.

THEFT: A theft from True Value Rental was reported.

THEFT: A door to a residence at 1300 block of Imperial Court was kicked in and a TV was stolen.