Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 18

METH OVERDOSE: Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Kessler Cowelsville Road, Monroe Township, for an assist squad call for a male who had possibly overdosed. The reporting party said his roommate had possibly taken meth and was extremely paranoid and had not slept in several days. The deputy was also advised the male had a municipal court probation violation warrant. An additional deputy arrived made contact with Christopher Bess. Bess was patted down for weapons and detained. A squad was allowed to respond and assess Bess while deputies confirmed the warrant. After dispatch confirmed the warrant and the squad had a signed refusal from Bess, he was then transported to UVMC per the Miami County Jail for medical clearance. Bess was taken to UVMC to get a medical clearance prior to being incarcerated. After medical clearance was issued, Bess was transported back to the Miami County Jail and incarcerated.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Jail on an assault complaint. After further investigation Dorian Barnhart and Brantley Longacre were charged with one count of assault.

Dec. 19

JUNK VEHICLE COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to the 4900 block of State Route 721, Potsdam on a neighbor complaint. The reporting party advised her neighbor has three junk vehicles parked in front of his home.

FRAUD: A deputy spoke with a Bethel Township resident about a fraud complaint. She advised she did some shopping online and did not receive the item she bought. She made contact with the company and filed a complaint. She advised the company is from China and is called Nora Cora. She advised they refund her money, but added an extra $1,000 in her account. She contacted her bank and advised them of the mishap. She advised she banks with Huntington Bank. While speaking to her bank they advised her that $2,000 had been withdrawn from her account. Sharon advised she is currently working with the fraud department. She advised she does not require a report, but would like to make the department aware of the incident.