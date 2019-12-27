Two charged with Troy break-ins

MIAMI COUNTY — Two local men face multiple felony charges following last week’s string of break-ins at various businesses in Troy.

Jordan Ferguson, 23, of Troy, and James Oburn, 22, of Greenville, were charged with seven counts of fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.

According to Captain Jeff Kunkleman of the Troy Police Department, the pair are allegedly responsible for the breaking and entering at the following Troy businesses: Troy City Schools’ Bus Garage, True Life Community Church, Your Personal Florist, an attempted break-in at Absolute Automotive; Splish Splash, West Main Street BP gas station, East Side Mini Mart and JJ’s Lunchbox.

Ferguson was also charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor possessing criminal tools and attempted breaking and entering. Ferguson was arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Dec. 26. His bond was set at $340,000 on all counts.

Ferguson was out on bond ahead of a Miami County Common Pleas Court case for a fourth-degree felony trafficking drug charge, which he and Oburn were co-defendants from his arrest by Troy Police on Dec. 21, 2018. A bond revocation hearing has been set for Ferguson on Dec. 30.

Oburn was also charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering. Oburn was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Dec. 26. His bond was set at $355,000 on all counts. Oburn was recently released from prison for a fifth-degree felony conviction of drug trafficking in the city of Troy from the Dec. 21, 2018 case.

Both remain incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News