Two charged with Troy break-ins

MIAMI COUNTY — Two local men face multiple felony charges following last week’s string of break-ins at various businesses in Troy.
Jordan Ferguson, 23, of Troy, and James Oburn, 22, of Greenville, were charged with seven counts of fifth-degree felony breaking and entering.
According to Captain Jeff Kunkleman of the Troy Police Department, the pair are allegedly responsible for the breaking and entering at the following Troy businesses: Troy City Schools’ Bus Garage, True Life Community Church, Your Personal Florist, an attempted break-in at Absolute Automotive; Splish Splash, West Main Street BP gas station, East Side Mini Mart and JJ’s Lunchbox.
Ferguson was also charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor possessing criminal tools and attempted breaking and entering. Ferguson was arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Dec. 26. His bond was set at $340,000 on all counts.
Ferguson was out on bond ahead of a Miami County Common Pleas Court case for a fourth-degree felony trafficking drug charge, which he and Oburn were co-defendants from his arrest by Troy Police on Dec. 21, 2018. A bond revocation hearing has been set for Ferguson on Dec. 30.
Oburn was also charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering. Oburn was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court on Dec. 26. His bond was set at $355,000 on all counts. Oburn was recently released from prison for a fifth-degree felony conviction of drug trafficking in the city of Troy from the Dec. 21, 2018 case.
Both remain incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.