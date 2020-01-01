Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 27

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 8100 block of West State Route 55, Union Twp., on an animal complaint of a loose pig. After further investigation the owner of the pig was contacted and responded and he was able to secure and remove the pig from the area with no issues. James Weaver was warned for failure to contain.

Dec. 28

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to a report of a burglary not in progress in the 8700 block of South 5th Street, Brandt. Items were listed as missing.

Dec. 29

PUBLIC INTOX: A deputy assisted Tipp City Police for a suspicious complaint at 20 Sioux Court in Tipp City. The homeowner advised a subject walking around the residence and knocking on several doors. Upon further investigation a 23 year-old female was found passed out and intoxicated near the residence. Tipp City EMS responded to provide aid to the female who was later released to her husband.

BREAK–IN: A deputy responded to the 200 S. Miami Avenue, Bradford, on a burglary in progress. After further investigation it was found three juvenile boys had entered a vacant barn through pre-existing hole in the side. Nothing was damaged or taken. All juveniles were warned for trespassing and released to their guardians.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility on an assault complaint. After further investigation Thomas Whitley and Harley Nall were charged with one count of assault each.

WARRANT: A deputy responded to 204 W. Main St. Fletcher, to attempt to serve a warrant on Breyana Atkinson. Breyana was eventually located inside the residence and taken into custody. Her live in partner, Kenneth Baker, had a warrant out of Champaign County and was also charged with obstructing justice as a result of hiding Breyana. A plate and two cut straws with a white powdery substance were also found in the bedroom where Breyana was hiding. This case is pending.

Dec. 30

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to an inmate that sustained a head injury resulting from a fight. After reviewing surveillance videos, Douglas Whitson is charged with disorderly conduct.

ANIMAL INVESTIGATION: A deputy was contacted by a Catherine Hartung who is employed at the Joseph Legacy Rescue. She advised they are receiving messages about horses being mistreated in the 7000 block of Singer Road, Bethel Twp. Catherine requested a deputy to do a walk through of the property. The deputy made contact with a Sheri Shockey. Sheri is one of the employees who are responsible of taking care of the horses. The deputy requested to check on the horses. Sheri understood and agreed for the deputy to do a walk through. The deputy did not observe any mistreated horses on the property. Each horse had its own stall with food and water. Sheri advised there are two horses with their ribs showing. She advised both horses came from previous owners. They are currently working on getting the two horses back to a normal weight. The deputy observed the horses to have food and water. Sheri advised there was one horse that passed a week ago. She advised the horse was treated by a veterinarian. The horse continued to eat and drink while it was being treated. The veterinarian advised them to keep monitoring the horse, but wasn’t sure what was wrong with the horse since it eats and drinks. The veterinarian believed the horse could of suffered from a parasite. The deputy did not observe any mistreatment to further an investigation. The deputy did make contact with Catherine and advised her of the horses’ conditions. This information will be passed on to Deputy Fraley.

POSSESSION: The listed vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at Washington and Eldean Road, Concord Twp. Upon making contact with the owner/driver of the vehicle, James Ryan Lewis, a deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside of the car. Mr. Lewis handed the deputy a partially burnt marijuana “roach” when he inquired about the odor. The marijuana was booked into a property locker. Lewis was cited for the speed violation and minor misdemeanor drug possession

DRUG ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 2900 block of E. Loy Road, Lostcreek Twp. for a disturbance. After investigation, Casey Fields was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Miami County for inducing panic. While searching her person, Casey Fields was found to have possession of a syringe in her coat pocket. She was booked into the Miami County jail for the warrant and charged with possessing drug abuse instrument.

Dec. 31

WARRANT: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Ginghamsburg Frederick Road, Tipp City, to assist Miami County Children’s Services Board (CSB) with providing services for a baby residing there. The father of the child, Tommy Rowley, has a warrant for his arrest out of Miami County. The mother of the child is Cheyenne Rowley and they are currently staying with a family member. CSB advised Tommy is a runner and she received a call from the family member stating that Tommy and Cheyenne are moving out of the house today.Deputies arrived at the residence with CSB. Deputy Novellino immediately observed Tommy in the residence through the front window. Tommy and Cheyenne came to the door and Tommy was taken into custody by Deputy Novellino. The felony warrant for receiving stolen property, which was entered on Dec. 30, was confirmed. Deputy Novellino transported Tommy to the Miami County Jail. Cheyenne also had two warrants out of Warren County, but both were out of the pick up radius.

Jan. 1

WARRANT: A deputy met with an officer from Sidney Police Department who had arrested a male on a Miami County warrant. Otha Smith Jr., 55, was taken into custody for possession of fentanyl related compound, searched, and transported to the Miami County Jail without incident.