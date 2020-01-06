Troy council reorganizes for new term

TROY — Troy City Council welcomed new members and new leadership at its first council meeting of the year on Monday.

President of council William Lutz welcomed Mayor Robin Oda to her first meeting as mayor.

“It has been several interesting days and a lot of firsts. I’m enjoying it and I’m looking forward to a good year,” Oda said.

Lutz announced the appointments of city council members and their respective committees for 2020-20201 as follows: Finance Committee, chairman John Schweser, Bobby Phillips and Todd Severt; Law and Ordinance committee, chairman Severt, Schweser and Lynne Snee; Community and Economic Development, chairwoman Snee, William Rozell and William Twiss; Streets and Sidewalks, chairman Phillips, John Schilling and Snee; Buildings and Utilities, chairman Zachary Allen, John Terwilliger and Twiss; Community Partnership, chairman Rozell, Allen and Schweser; Parks and Recreation, chairman Schilling, Phillips and Terwilliger; Personnel, chairman Twiss, Allen and Severt; Safety and Health, chairman Terwilliger, Rozell and Schilling.

In other news:

• Council member Schilling asked how the installation of high-speed fiber optic internet is being monitored and what residents can do if they are concerned with construction issues such as bowed driveways and/or sidewalks.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said two companies, MetroNet and Imagine Networks, are currently installing the fiber optics underground within the city of Troy. Imagine Networks is mainly targeting subdivision areas, while MetroNet has a wider scope of installation throughout the city.

Titterington said city staff is monitoring and inspecting the construction areas. The city of Troy issued right-of-way permits. Titterington said there has been one or two instances of work being performed outside of the easement and city staff monitors those issues to bring the work back into the city’s right-of-way.

Titterington urged residents who were not satisfied with repairs made to their property to call MetroNet directly at (877) 386-3876. If the resident doesn’t feel the issue has been resolved, Titterington said to call the engineer’s office at 339-9481.

Schilling asked if a sidewalk needs replaced, does the resident need a permit to replace the walk? Titterington explained that since the work is being done in the right-of-way, city staff is inspecting the work so a permit will not be needed in that situation if replacement is necessary.

• Resident Lester Conard said he liked to see new faces on city council and is looking forward working with the new council. Conard them asked if the city of Troy would ever consider solar or wind power to save money and as a more environmentally friendly source of energy. Conard also said he hoped the Troy Daily News, now known as Miami Valley Today, would poll each council member to share with the residents where they stand on global warming and alternative power issues.

• Sue Knight took the oath of council clerk prior to the start of the meeting for the 2020-2021 term. Council member Bill Twiss was tapped as pro-tem clerk. President of council pro-tem will be Bobby Phillips.

• Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at City Hall due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. City offices will be closed for the holiday. Recycling and refuse pick-up will remain as scheduled with no delay in services.

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2020 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

