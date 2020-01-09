Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 5

OVI: Robert Spence, 54, of Greenville, was charged with OVI, and several traffic violations in the area of State Route 36 and 721.

Jan. 6

SAFE FOUND: A safe was found alongside the road in the area of State Route 201 and East State Route 55, Lostcreek Twp. The safe was too large to transport without assistance. The county garage was notified and transported the safe to the sheriff’s office property barn.

Jan. 7

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to the area of Rusk Road and Troy-Sidney on a suspicious male. Douglas Baker was charged with obstructing official business after providing a false name to authorities.

LITTERING: A deputy responded to a littering complaint in the 8300 block of Mill Road, Elizabeth Twp. No charges were filed.

OVI: Tammy Carter, 60, of Troy, was charged with OVI and disregard of safety of persons or property in the area of N. Market and Staunton Road in Troy.

Jan. 8

ANIMAL ABUSE: Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Singer Road, Bethel Twp. for an animal abuse investigation. This incident is currently being investigated by the Miami County Sheriff Office.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the Incarceration Facility in reference to a theft complaint on Dec. 30. Damien Hobbs was charged with theft. Case pending due to an additional theft discovered on camera footage.

SUSPICIOUS: A resident in the 500 block of Hess Street, Bradford reported sounds like “booming explosions followed by hissing and cracking like fireworks” near her home. The deputy checked the area around the home and found no evidence of anything hitting the house.

OVI: A Deputy and Officer Cline of Covington P.D. responded to the 600 block of Moody Avenue, Bradford, on a report of a male being physical with a minor. The male was reported as intoxicated and left the residence. He was located and charged with domestic violence, OVI and other traffic violations and incarcerated.