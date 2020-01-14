Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

THEFT: A complainant reported fuel was missing from her vehicle at 9 a.m. on Jan. 10 on the 1300 block of Covington Avenue.

SUSPICIOUS: A passerby advised a male was acting suspicious in the Kroger parking lot at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 10. The male was observed being disorderly and was cited. Scott A. Driggs, 48, of Troy, was cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

An anonymous caller advised of two males crawling into a window at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 10 on the 1400 block of Edge Street. Officer located the males and found that one male lived there and they only had one key.

A complainant reported finding a bullet inside of his residence at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 on the 1500 block of Broadway Drive.

ACCIDENT: A two-vehicle accident was reported at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the area of Covington and McKinley avenues. A citation was issued for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. No injuries were reported.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the area of Ash and New streets. A citation was issued for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the area of McKinley and Covington avenues. A citation was issued for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

There was a report of a traffic accident at 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 11 in the area of North Wayne and West Water streets. A vehicle struck another vehicle within the intersection. Both drivers advised the other driver was at fault. The at-fault driver was unable to be determined due to no independent witnesses.

BURGLARY: A victim reported property was missing from a vacant residence at approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 11 on the 600 block of Park Avenue.

STORM DAMAGE MUTUAL AID ASSISTANCE: An officer responded to a mutual aid call to damage from a storm at 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 11 on the 1000 block of Stonyridge Avenue in Troy. The officer found that a utility pole had fallen on a shed and a vehicle in the driveway of a residence from a strong storm that had just came through the area. The wires on the pole were still intact. The officer had dispatch notify DP&L of the issue. The pole did not fall in the roadway and was not a traffic hazard. The officer advised the resident DP&L had been contacted.

An officer responded to the report of non-criminal damage as the result of a storm at approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 11 on the 700 block of Michigan Avenue in Troy. A vehicle, a shed, a riding lawn mower, and several pieces of lawn furniture were damaged by the high winds and falling trees.

An officer responded to a mutual aid call to the Sherwood Center Shopping Plaza in Troy on the report of windows broken out from storm damage at 11 p.m. on Jan. 11. The officer located a unit under construction on the southwest portion of the building near Foss Way that appeared to have construction material that was blown down, exposing the inside. The officer did not see any broken glass.

An officer responded to a mutual aid call to the CSX train tracks on the 500 block of North Market Street in Troy due to a train running into low hanging power lines from the aftermath of a storm at 11 p.m. on Jan. 11. A Troy firefighter was on scene, and a DP&L line crew arrived shortly after the officer did to resolve the issue.

An officer was dispatched to a mutual aid call to check on the report of a chimney that had fallen into the roof of a house from storm damage at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 11 on the 300 block of Drury Lane in Troy. The officer spoke with the resident, who advised they had already been checked on by a Troy officer. He advised everyone was fine, and there were no power lines down with the damage.

Another officer responded to Troy to provide mutual aid after a large storm passed through the area at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 11. A vehicle at a residence on the 700 block of Michigan Avenue was damaged by debris during the storm.

An officer responded to a mutual aid call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 to the 500 block of West Staunton Road in Troy. The officer located a large tree that had fallen into a house, as well as power lines that had been knocked down during the storm. DP&L was contacted, and the house was evacuated.

An officer responded mutual aid to a suspicious complaint due to people allegedly removing items from a store after the storm at 11:40 p.m. on Jan. 11 on the 300 block of West Market Street in Troy. Troy Police Officer Kilbourne arrived prior to the Piqua officer and determined that it was employees and there was no issue.

Officers also responded at 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 11 to the 400 and 300 blocks of West Staunton Road in Troy for mutual aid following the large storm that caused a significant amount of damage in the city of Troy. Trees had fallen into houses, causing damage to the homes.

Officers responded shortly after midnight on Jan. 12 to the 500 and 600 blocks of West Main Street of Troy on the report of power lines down. Power lines had fallen down in front of Dunaways Beer and Ale, as well as in front of Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital. DP&L was advised of the damage.

TAMPERING: On Jan. 12, Kerstyn Roth, 30, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence and first-degree misdemeanor falsification. Roth was charged in connection with a report of a domestic disturbance on Dec. 29 on North Street.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer responded to the report of a dog running at large at 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 on the 500 block of Blaine Avenue. David E. Wehner, 54, of Piqua, received a dog running at large citation.