Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 21

OPEN CONTAINER: A deputy was dispatched to 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road at the Brukner Nature Center on a report of a male drinking beer in his vehicle. The male, Samuel R. Stephenson, was subsequently issued two citations, one for open container in a motor vehicle and one for consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Jan. 22

FRAUD: A deputy responded to Tipp City PD in reference to a fraud complaint. After investigation, it was found that 12 checks were stolen and made out to cash totaling $37,900. This case is pending further investigation.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 4000 block of E. U.S. Route 36, Fletcher for an animal complaint call. The deputy found three large horses, one small horse and a donkey at the property. There were two water troughs which one was empty and the other had large chucks of ice in it with no water heater. There was a three sided shelter that was approximately 15 by 20 feet which didn’t seem like a suitable size to fit all the animals in. This case is pending investigation.

Jan. 23

THEFT: A deputy responded to the YMCA Robinson branch for a theft complaint. This matter involves a vehicle being broken into and a purse stolen. This matter is still under investigation.