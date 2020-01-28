Elections board no longer under state oversight

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office officially notified the Miami County Board of Elections that it is no longer under state oversight on Wednesday.

In an email to chairman Dave Fisher, LaRose said, “I am pleased to report that those requirements have been enthusiastically achieved and I am officially removing the Miami County Board of Elections from administrative oversight.”

During its year under state oversight, LaRose noted the board’s conditions that were completed: participated in weekly conference calls with the Elections Division; provided SOS office with status reports on the board’election preparation and utilized guidance from the office for daily operations; partnered with the SOS office to develop new policies and an updated Election Administrative Plan; both the May 7, 2019 Primary-Special Election and the Nov. 5, 2019 General Election were found to have been conducted successfully and accurately; the Nov. 5 General Election, the board implemented new voting equipment and thoroughly trained precinct election officials to operate new equipment; and proactively conducted a successful post-election audit of the May 7 Primary; conducted a public mock election to build public trust; served as a pilot county, one of three selected, to implement the security directives along with the SOS and a cybersecurity consultant and the board proved it was possible to satisfy a large portion of the directive requirements within a short amount of time; hire Laura Bruns as director of the board and noted she and deputy director Ian Ridgeway work well together and have proven that they are strong elections officials.

“When we met with the board on Feb. 12, 2019, I expressed my optimism that the Miami County Board of Elections would enthusiastically take on this challenge and regain the voters’ trust. It is my belief that the board has surpassed expectations and I am thrilled to make this decision today,” LaRose said.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Miami County Courthouse for its regular monthly meeting.

