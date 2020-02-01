Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Jan. 23

DAMAGE: A report of criminal damage at Duke Park was filed.

OVI: Dustin Reisinger, 34, of Troy, was cited for OVI, OVI refusal with conviction within 20 years, weaving and full-time attention and marked lanes in the area of Tamplin and West Main streets.

Jan. 24

WARRANT: An officer made contact with an occupied vehicle parked behind the Budget Inn at 1:15 a.m. Occupant had a valid warrant and was arrest. The jail scanner indicated hidden contraband, which was a syringe that was removed at UVMC. Subject was charged with drug abuse instruments and tampering with evidence.

MENACING: Kolin Block, 22, of Troy, was charged with aggravated menacing at La Fiesta Restaurant. Block allegedly made threats involving a gun. He was later located at the Lincoln Community Center and cited.

FAILURE TO STOP: A subject was cited for failing to stop for a bus at North Dorset and Brook Park Drive.

Jan. 25

OVERDOSE: A male subject reportedly overdosed in the 900 block of South Mulberry Street.

STABBING: An adult male arrived at Kettering Hospital with stab wounds around 10 a.m. George Howery, 82, was incarcerated on first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault. His bond was set at $75,000 .

THEFT: At Kroger, a female suspect was captured on video taking a wallet off of the customer service counter. Case pending.

ASSAULT: A male subject was reportedly intoxicated and assaulted three women in the 700 block of Virginia Avenue. Joseph Hawkins, 31, of Troy, was charged with assault and domestic violence.

Jan. 26

POSSESSION: Jesse Mercado, 32, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of methamphetamine on North Market Street.