Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Jan. 30

UNRULY: Six juveniles were charged with criminal trespassing at 215 E. Main Street.

GUN GONE: A resident in the 1000 block of Longwood Drive reported a gun stolen.

Jan. 31

UNRULY: Sierra Brown and Aaron Brown, both 20 and from Troy, was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Officers located a juvenile from Champaign County who was a runaway. The Browns were charged in the incident.

DELINQUENCY: Diana Craft, 65, of Troy, was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor at Kroger.

OPEN CONTAINER: Bruce Smith, 56, of Troy, was cited for open container in a motor vehicle.

Feb. 1

THEFT: Leanna Boswell, 31, of Port Jefferson, was cited for theft from Kohl’s.

POSSESSION: Chris Compton, 45, of Troy, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

DISORDERLY: Ivori Reed, 28, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct.

OVI: Jared Williams, 21, of Troy, was cited for OVI in the area of West Main and Cherry Street.

Feb. 3

THEFT: Carl Johnson, 20, of Troy, was charged with third-degree felony theft and weapons under disability, fourth degree felony carrying a concealed weapon and misdemeanor aggravated menacing in the area of Hobart Circle. Johnson allegedly attempted to burglarized the home and stole the gun from a Monroe Street residence.

OVERDOSE: Elyssa Schutte, 31, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schutte was unresponsive and CPR was in progress. She was treated and then cited.

OVI: Nathan Dankworth, 27, of Tipp City, was cited for OVI and a vehicle infraction for mufflers at South Stanfield Road. Dankworth’s blood alcohol level was 0.203 percent. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

OVI: Dino Pantazis, 35, of Troy, was cited for OVI in the area of South Ridge Avenue.

Feb. 4

POSSESSION: Kristen Canan, 20, of Russia, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: Jerry Stewart, 21, of Piqua, was cited for possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.