Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Jan. 29

STOPPING FOR BUS: Karen Cathcart, 30, Troy, was cited for failure to stop for a school bus in the 6800 block of Troy-Sidney Road.

Jan. 31

DISRUPTING PUBLIC SERVICES: Darren Reinicke, 43, of Casstown, was charged with fourth-degree felony disrupting public services.

Feb. 2

POSSESSION: Benjamin Heilman, 24, of Tipp City, was charged with possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 3

OVI: Gavin Reedstrom, 21, of Troy, was cited for OVI at Merimont and Fiesta Drive, Troy.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched to 3060 S. County Road 25-A (Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch) for a theft complaint.

Feb. 4

WARRANTS: A deputy observed a red Chevy Impala traveling south bound on State Route 202. After the vehicle crossed the center line, the deputy conducted a traffic stop at State Route 202 and Ross Road, Bethel Twp. Upon further investigation, the driver, Shelby Gomez, was given a warning for marked lanes and the passenger. James Hall was charged with furnishing false information due to giving a fake Social Security number due to him having multiple warrants. Along with furnishing false information, Hall was arrested and placed into jail on three other felony warrants.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to a single vehicle non-injury accident. A vehicle drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Snodgrass and Lena-Palestine Road, Lena, and into a muddy field. The driver was cited for failure to control and driving under an OVI suspension.