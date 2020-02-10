Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Feb. 5

FRAUD: Another subject used a Troy resident’s information to obtain work in Indiana. Case pending.

OVI: Bruce Smith 56, of Troy, was cited for OVI, OVI refusal with conviction within 20 years, seat belt, turn and stop signals, driving in violation of license restriction, during a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Cedar.

Feb. 6

OPEN CONTAINER: Marvin Allen Jr., 32, of Piqua, was cited for open container and theft.

POSSESSION: Dylan Cooper, 26, of Troy, was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, both minor misdemeanors in the 500 block of S. Mulberry Street.

HARASSMENT: Kelly Welch, 46, of Piqua, was arrested at the Troy Waffle House for telecommunications harassment.

Feb. 7

OVI: An officer stopped and arrested Joy Bannen, 36, of Troy, for OVI and marked lanes on West Market and Fenner Road. Bannen’s blood alcohol content registered at 0.148 percent.

Feb. 8

FRAUD: A resident in the 500 block of Countryside Drive South reported a rake Craigslist ad for a house for sale had been posted. Craigslist was notified and asked to remove the listing.

DISORDERLY: Tiana Brock, 19, of Greenville, was cited for disorderly conduct.