Jury trial set for Troy man

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man’s jury trial date has been set and plea agreements are still in the works, more than a year after Troy Police and medics responded to the Royal Inn motel for a report of a 4-month-old baby who was allegedly shaken by its father.

Roger Meyer, 32, of Troy, appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court with defense attorney Kevin Lennen for a final pre-trial conference on Tuesday. Lennen said he is working with Meyer before the jury trial and the state has agreed to dismiss one of the two counts of assault or child endangering, both second-degree felonies. Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins said the prosecutor’s office is willing to keep working with the defense to reach a plea agreement before the start of the trial.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt set the three-day jury trial for March 31.

Meyer was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on felony charges for allegedly shaking his 4-month-old daughter in a hotel room on Jan. 31. Meyer’s bond was set at $500,000 on both charges.

The incident was originally reported as the baby was having seizures.

According to police reports, an officer responded to the Royal Inn for a second time regarding the baby’s condition and its seizure-like activity. The officer noted a Troy Fire personnel noticed only one of the child’s eyes would partially open and the other pupil was fixed and dilated. The baby was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and then transported to Dayton Children’s.

According to officials, the infant suffered extensive brain injuries.

Meyer, 32, allegedly assaulted 4-month-old baby