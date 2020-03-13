Troy Council agenda includes Halifax replat

TROY — Troy City Council will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.

The following resolutions are on the agenda:

A resolution regarding the application filed by Scherre Mumpower for approximately 25.15 acres on Lytle Road to remain in Agricultural District will have its second reading. A public hearing was held on March 2.

A resolution to accept the recommendation of Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive Review Committee to continue Enterprise Zone agreements will have its first reading with emergency legislation. There are currently five enterprise zone agreements in the city of Troy: four with ConAgra, one for Arc Abrasives and The Towne Park TIF also was recommended to continue.

A resolution to accept the recommendation of Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive Review Committee to continue TIF will have its first reading with emergency legislation.

A resolution to enter into an agreement with Choice One Engineering Corp. for the design of the Riverside Drive Improvement Phases 3 and 4 at a cost not to exceed $275,000 will have its first reading. The design is for the phase from Orchard Drive to the Duke Park entrance and then from the entrance to the north property line of the Duke Park property line. Scope of design includes curbs and gutters, sanitary sewer, improved stormwater management, asphalt and sidewalks and to upgrade the waterline to a 12-inch water main from a 6 inch. Construction is estimated to begin in 2021. The design estimate was under budget, which was $311,000.

A resolution to enter into an agreement with the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure organization for June 24-27, 2020 will have its first reading.

A resolution to enter into an agreement with DP&L regarding pole and wire relocation underground at a cost not to exceed $1 million will have its first reading.

The following ordinances are on the agenda:

An ordinance to amend the general plan of Halifax Villas Planned Development will have its third reading. A public hearing was held on March 2 with four residents opposed to the changes due to traffic and noise and flood plain concerns.

The replat seeks to expand the boundary by adding 8.015 acres and rezone the acres to a residential planned development and building the clubhouse within the FEMA flood plain. FEMA must approve site improvements before construction and before the city can issue permits for the site.

An ordinance to declare surplus and authorize sale of approximately one-tenth of an acre of Archer Park (rear of 636 Shaftsbury Road) will have its second reading. The Parks and Recreation Committee will recommend to send the ordinance back to the Board of Park Commissioners for further review.

An ordinance to replat and accept additional utility easements at the Reserve at Washington Subdivision Section 1 will have its first reading. The replat includes the addition of storm and drainage easements and relocate utility infrastructure for two lots.

An ordinance to enter into an agreement with the Board of Park Commissioners to grant easements for the DP&L pole and wire relocation will have its first reading. The easements are for the area of Joe Reardon Park. The skate park structures will not be impacted by the easements.

Third reading of replat for clubhouse