Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 20

ANIMAL ISSUE: Deputy Fraley and an animal control officer were requested to check the welfare and living conditions of multiple dogs on the 100 block of South State Route 48, Newton Township. Officers spoke to the owner of the dogs and found she was overwhelmed with caring for so many dogs in her residence. She advised she had 25 dogs in the basement. The dogs lived in crates or playpens set up for them. The owner willingly signed owner release forms for 21 of the dogs to the Miami County Animal Shelter. She was given 72 hours to obtain licenses for the four dogs she kept. She was also given 48 hours to have one seen by a vet. The owner was cooperative through the entire investigation.

March 21

CHICKENS ACROSS THE ROAD: A deputy responded to the 2500 block of South Rangeline Road in Union Township on a report of chickens in the roadway. One chicken was struck in the roadway.

March 22

SEX OFFENDER: A deputy checked a residence on the 8200 block of Piqua Lockington Road, Piqua, for a registered sex offender who no longer lived at the address. Case is pending.

March 25

WARRANT: A deputy was dispatched to the 11000 block of West State Route 571 in reference to a suspicious male. It was reported the male subject was wearing camo clothing and carrying a large backpack. The male subject was seen walking into the back door of a church at the corner of Pike Street and Main Street in Laura. The male subject was located, identified as Brandon Stanforth, and found to have an active warrant from Sandusky County. Warrant was confirmed, however they advised they would not be incarcerating. Church was checked and was found to be secure with no issues. The subject was transported to the county line and released. Englewood and West Milton police departments both encountered him the night prior to the sheriff’s office involvement and also were denied incarceration by Sandusky officials refusing to pick him up.

ASSAULT: Je-Tarre Washington, 33, of Dayton, was charged with assault at the Miami County Jail.

March 26

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the area of Experiment Farm and Farrington roads on the report of a possible traffic accident. After further investigation, it was found the vehicle was intentionally driven off road and got stuck.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy took a report on the 200 block of East James Street in Bradford in reference to two dogs being inside an abandoned residence. Previous calls show individuals come to the residence two times a day and feed the dogs. The sheriff’s office has had several calls regarding the dogs barking at all hours of the day. The deputy made contact with the property owner and advised him of the situation. He stated his nephew was in the process of purchasing the house from him and the dogs belong to him. The Miami County Animal Shelter will follow up on the case.

March 27

CURFEW: A deputy was dispatched to the 4100 block of West Charleston Road in Bethel Township for a suspicious vehicle that had backed into a drive way. Two listed juveniles walked out and said they had snuck out of their house and came to house next to the driveway they were parked in. Parents were contacted, and the juveniles were warned for curfew and being out during the stay at home order.