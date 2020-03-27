Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:
March 19
POSSESSION: Kolin Block, 22, of Troy, was charged with possession of controlled substances.
March 20
FORGERY: Brad Comer, 29, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony forgery and theft. He also was charged with four counts of misuse of a credit card.
FAKE CASH: A fake $50 bill was passed at McDonald’s.
March 22
THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Two reports of criminal damaging were filed at the Troy Health and Rehab Center.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Tires were slashed in the 600 block of Mumford Drive.
March 24
THEFT: There was a report of shoplifting at Dollar General in the 700 block of West Market.
March 25
ILLEGAL DUMPING: Someone placed eight tires in the Cookson Elementary School dumpster.
PANDERING: Aaron Smith, 29, of Troy, was charged with four counts of second-degree felony pandering sexual material involving minors. He was arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court and bond was set at $40,000 on all charges.
ASSAULT: Demont Rucker, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assault.
ASSAULT: Merissa Coburn, 18, of Troy, was charged with assault in the 900 block of Jefferson Street.
POSSESSION: Miranda Cheadle, 27, of Greenville, with possession of a drug abuse of instrument.
March 26
AUTO: A stolen vehicle was found at Julian Court.