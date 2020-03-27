Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

March 19

POSSESSION: Kolin Block, 22, of Troy, was charged with possession of controlled substances.

March 20

FORGERY: Brad Comer, 29, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony forgery and theft. He also was charged with four counts of misuse of a credit card.

FAKE CASH: A fake $50 bill was passed at McDonald’s.

March 22

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Two reports of criminal damaging were filed at the Troy Health and Rehab Center.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Tires were slashed in the 600 block of Mumford Drive.

March 24

THEFT: There was a report of shoplifting at Dollar General in the 700 block of West Market.

March 25

ILLEGAL DUMPING: Someone placed eight tires in the Cookson Elementary School dumpster.

PANDERING: Aaron Smith, 29, of Troy, was charged with four counts of second-degree felony pandering sexual material involving minors. He was arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court and bond was set at $40,000 on all charges.

ASSAULT: Demont Rucker, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assault.

ASSAULT: Merissa Coburn, 18, of Troy, was charged with assault in the 900 block of Jefferson Street.

POSSESSION: Miranda Cheadle, 27, of Greenville, with possession of a drug abuse of instrument.

March 26

AUTO: A stolen vehicle was found at Julian Court.