Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

April 28

MAIL THEFT: A resident in the 4700 block of South Dayton-Brandt Road, Bethel Twp. reported baseball cards were supposed to arrive in the mail week ago. They did not arrive and required a signature upon receipt.

April 30

LEAVING THE SCENE: A deputy responded to 7080 Lefevre Road, Staunton Twp. in reference to a vehicle losing control, striking a fence, and fleeing the scene. After investigation, Hakim Harchaoui was cited for failure to control and leaving the scene.

FELON IN THE SHED: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle due to the driver having felony warrants out of Miami County. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and began running southbound on Staunton Road in Troy. The male suspect was located a short time later, hiding in a shed at the residence in the 100 block of East Elm Street. Subsequently, the male was taken into custody on the felony warrant. The male will also be charged with one count of fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest and driving under suspension

May 2

ALERT: A resident in the 4100 block of Crane Road, Monroe Twp. called in to make an information report of a possible white Dodge Ram at his residence attempting to steal his dump trailer. The resident also requested extra patrols in the area.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded in reference to a criminal damaging complaint of tires being slashed at the A and Reck Mobile Home Park in the 4000 block of U.S. Route 40, Bethel Twp. There were five separate vehicles which had been damaged in the same manner. Case is pending.

May 3

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident in the 5100 block of Westlake, Bethel Twp. reported a vehicle’s brake lines were cut.

May 5

THEFT: A report of theft was filed in the 6800 block of U.S. Route 40, Tipp City, at Bill’s White Elephant Gifts.

May 6

FRAUD: A deputy took a report from a resident of Pleasant Hill in reference to a fraud complaint. The fraud occurred through Facebook Marketplace. The reporting party did not receive the property, identified as Native American artifacts, which he had purchased for a total of $350. The deputy advised the resident that he should file a report through the Facebook Marketplace on the matter so they can do an investigation for possible reimbursement.