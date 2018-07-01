Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 24

OPEN CONTAINER: In the 2000 block of Piqua-Troy, Troy, the listed vehicle pulled into several driveways to avoid

me. The deputy activated emergency lights and made contact with the driver Alicia Miller and her passenger Paul Mayo. After investigation Ms. Miller was arrested for Driving Under Suspension and Mr. Mayo was arrested for Open Container in a Motor Vehicle.

June 26

SOMETHING FISHY: A resident in the 8000 block of State Route 41, Alcony, reported between the listed dates an unknown female juvenile was on his property fishing in his pond. He showed a deputy social media pictures of the girl standing on his fishing dock holding his catfish. The deputy checked Mr. Osborne’s property and confirmed the picture

was taken at his pond.

ANIMAL CRUELTY: A deputy assisted the Miami County Animal Shelter with a search warrant in the 9400 block of Klinger Road, Newberry Twp. The Humane Society and Health Department also were present at the location. Tyrese

Tyson with the Health Department condemned the house and posted notices on the door. She was calling Krista Estep to advise her that her residence was condemned. She also stated that Krista Estep was not allowed back at the residence for any reason. Mrs. Tyson told neighbors to call if they observed anyone at the residence. The canine from the residence has been previously removed by the Shelter and is in their custody. The feline has access to go in and out if the residence at this time. The Humane Society took photographs of carcasses in cages believed to be rabbits inside the residence. Charges are pending against Mrs. Estep from all three listed agencies. Due to them filing the charges the Sheriff’s Office will not be pursuing animal cruelty charges.

MISUSE OF CREDIT CARD: The victim advised that someone took her debit card and used it at Speedway in Piqua

without her permission. The suspect was identified as, Austin Malone, by the victim. The deputy tried to call Mr. Malone to speak to him about this and he did not answer. A voicemail was left for him requesting him to return my call but he did not. Charges will be filed on Mr. Malone for misuse of credit card

June 30

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation at State Route 41 and Myers Road. After investigation the driver Jeanette Cotrell was arrested for OVI, Lanes of Travel, and Stop Sign. The passenger and registered owner Matthew Maier was arrested for Drug Abuse Instruments.

WARRANT: A deputy performed a warrant check in the 200 block of Pearl Street, Bradford. Upon arrival, contact was

made with Beau Jay, who has an active warrant out of Miami County for failure to appear on a child neglect charge. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and Beau was placed into custody. Beau was then placed into the rear of my cruiser and transported to the Miami County Jail without incident.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy was dispatched to the 1900 block of State Route 571, Piqua, in reference to a possible disturbance. After further investigation it was found to be a verbal argument. Both parties agreed to separate for the remainder of the evening

July 1

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the downtown jail for an assault. Upon further investigation, Randy Freels was charged with assault.

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the 3000 block of Dogwood Drive, Monroe Twp. residence for a disturbance. Upon further investigation, Dominic Dalton was arrested for assault.