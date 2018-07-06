Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department

June 21

OVERDOSE: An officer was dispatched with Troy Squad in reference to a possible Heroin overdose in the 100 block of King Chapel Drive. Zane Weaver, 31, of Troy, received doses of NARCAN and was revived and was charged with inducing panic.

June 22

RESISTING ARREST: Troy Police Officers were Dispatched to the 1500 block of Arlington Ave., Troy, in reference to a disturbance. Jeremy Dellinger, 39, of Troy, was arrested for disorderly conduct after warning and charged with resisting arrest.

June 23

CHILD ENDANGERING: Alexis Laake, 31, of Troy, was charged with child endangering.

POSSESSION: Yvonne Wood, 51, of Piqua, was charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

June 24

POSSESSION: Chad J. North, 42, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony drug possession.

DISORDERLY: Kenneth Evans, 66, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct from an incident in the 1200 block of Dorset Road.

June 25

OPEN CONTAINER: Ricky Angel, 57, was charged with an open container.

FALSIFICATION: Chance Ward, 41, of Piqua, was charged with falsification, possession of drug abuse instruments and paraphernalia, and open container.

BURGLARY: Troy Police filed one count of second degree felony burglary and criminal damaging against Chelsea Hopkins, 29, of Troy.

CHILD ABUSE: Kalise Stratton, 25, of Dayton, was charged with possession of drugs, drug trafficking, and child abuse and/or endangering.

OPEN CONTAINER: Logan Jackson, 23 of Savannah, Ga. was charged with open container at Walmart.

OVERDOSE: Zachary Long, 27, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic following an apparent overdose.

June 26

FALSE ALARMS: Joseph Tomahawk, 48, of Troy, was charged with three counts of false alarms.

THEFT: Robert Toliver, 54, of Dayton ,was charged with complicity from the Troy Walmart.

THEFT: Christopher Leonard, 26, of Troy, was charged with two counts of theft from Meijer.

June 27

THEFT: Kamren Savage, 18, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

June 28

DISORDERLY: Elizabeth Keeton, 32, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a drug abuse instrument in the 500 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

DRUG TRAFFICKING: Joseph Bradley, 56, of Troy, was charged with fourth degree felony drug trafficking.

June 29

INDUCING PANIC: Deborah Eastridge, 55, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

June 30

DISORDERLY: Joshua Bockrath, 27, of Sidney, was charged with disorderly conduct.

ASSAULT: Kaleb Jenkins, 24, of Troy, was charged with assault from an incident reported in the 1310 block of Imperial Court, Troy.